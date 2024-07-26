Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $859 thousand, or $0.31 per basic common share, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.63 per basic common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $2.4 million, or $0.86 per basic common share, compared to $3.1 million, or $1.13 per basic common share for the same period in 2023.



The Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on August 12, 2024, to common stockholders of record on August 5, 2024.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: “During the first six months of 2024 we continued to focus on retaining and increasing our core deposit base while reducing our reliance on wholesale funding. We also have taken a cautious view on lending with added emphasis on strengthening our relationship with existing customers. We have also attempted to encourage a full banking relationship with new customers. The increased cost of deposits has impacted earnings, but we are confident that repositioning the balance sheet will provide the best path forward to increase shareholder value over the long term. Finally, I am pleased to announce the payment of our semi-annual dividend which has been uninterrupted since Northway Financial was formed in 1997.”

Financial Highlights

Total Assets were $1.3 billion, Loans, Net, were $919 million, and Total Deposits were $1 billion at June 30, 2024.

Total Assets decreased $94 million compared to June 30, 2023, driven by decreases in Securities Available-for-Sale at Fair Value of $46 million, Loans, Net of $31 million, and Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits.

The decrease in Securities Available-for-Sale at Fair Value was primarily due to the sale of $30 million in securities in December 2023.

The decrease in Loans, Net was the result of decreases in Commercial and Residential Real Estate loans of $50 million partially offset by an increase in Municipal Loans of $20 million, compared to June 30, 2023.

Non-Municipal Deposits (excluding brokered deposits) decreased $23 million, or 0.4%, compared to June 30, 2023, the result of a decrease in Commercial Deposits of $15 million and a decrease in Retail Deposits of $7 million.

Non-Municipal Deposits (excluding brokered deposits) were unchanged, compared to December 31, 2023.

Wholesale Funding, which includes brokered deposits and borrowings, decreased $68 million compared to June 30, 2023, and $30 million compared to December 31, 2023.

Net Income for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024, was $2.4 million or $0.86 per basic common share.

Year-to-date Net Interest Income was $1.9 million lower than the same period last year driven by an increase in interest expense of $1.8 million.

Year-to-date Net Interest Margin decreased from 2.70% to 2.60% as funding costs increased .47% while the yield on earning assets increased 0.27%, when compared to year-to-date June 30, 2023.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.38% compared to 0.25% at June 30, 2023.

Total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.07% compared to 0.05% at June 30, 2023.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2024 exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC’s prompt corrective action rules.

The market price of our common stock, as of July 25, 2024, was $19.55.

Northway Financial, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Interest and Dividend Income $ 12,216 $ 12,940 $ 24,804 $ 24,888 Interest Expense 4,826 4,545 9,177 7,430 Net Interest and Dividend Income 7,390 8,395 15,627 17,458 Provision for Credit Losses - - - - All Other Noninterest Income 1,117 1,253 2,374 2,499 Noninterest Expense 7,710 7,836 15,796 16,310 Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities 797 1,812 2,205 3,647 Gain (Loss) on Securities Available-for-Sale, Net - - - - (Loss) Gain on Marketable Equity Securities (11 ) 140 266 (110 ) Income before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense 786 1,952 2,471 3,537 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (73 ) 229 100 439 Net Income $ 859 $ 1,723 $ 2,371 $ 3,098 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 859 $ 1,723 $ 2,371 $ 3,098 Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.63 $ 0.86 $ 1.13





6/30/2024 12/31/2023 6/30/2023 Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 1,276,475 $ 1,290,467 $ 1,369,352 Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 62,567 68,887 74,260 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 234,823 246,756 281,187 Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 2,856 2,589 5,606 Loans Held-for-Sale 767 - 469 Loans, Net 918,579 909,781 949,547 Total Liabilities 1,204,177 1,217,230 1,301,879 Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 697,713 734,741 760,416 Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 154,469 133,100 149,713 Certificates of Deposit 162,525 127,726 151,182 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 53,301 55,353 63,878 Short-Term Borrowings 50,000 65,000 59,500 Long-Term Debt 45,000 60,000 75,000 Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620 20,620 20,620 Stockholders' Equity 72,298 73,237 67,473 Profitability and Efficiency Net Interest Margin 2.60 % 2.63 % 2.70 % Yield on Earning Assets 4.09 3.90 3.82 Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 1.93 1.63 1.45 Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 26.27 $ 26.62 $ 24.52 Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 22.49 22.83 20.74 Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650 Capital Ratios for the Bank Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 9.21 % 8.30 % 8.16 % Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 14.75 14.40 13.59 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 14.75 14.40 13.59 Total Risk-Based Capital 16.00 15.65 14.84

About Northway Financial, Inc.



Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and the public sector from its 17 banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

