Global Forklift Trucks Market Worth $106.5 Billion by 2031 - Regional Growth Opportunities and Trends by Product, Technology, Grade, Application, and End-user Unveiled

As of 2024, the global forklift truck market is valued at an impressive $62.16 billion, driven by the ever-growing demands of modern supply chains. Projections indicate robust growth, with expectations soaring to $106.5 billion by 2031, reflecting a formidable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. This growth trajectory underscores not only the increasing reliance on efficient material handling solutions but also the evolving technological advancements in electric vehicle integration within industrial settings.



Key Market Insights



The global forklift trucks market is seeing accelerated demand, driven by the rise of e-commerce and the need for efficient material handling in warehouses. The market is divided into electric-powered and internal combustion (IC) engine-based forklift trucks. Electric forklifts are gaining traction due to their environmental benefits, such as zero emissions and quieter operation. These trucks can perform almost all tasks that an IC forklift can, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.



Technological Advancements and Adoption



Technological advancements are a key driver of growth in the forklift trucks market. Electric-powered forklifts, in particular, have seen significant innovation, making them more efficient and easier to maintain. These trucks are increasingly used in developed regions where strict emission standards and environmental concerns drive the adoption of cleaner technologies. In developing markets, IC-engine forklift trucks remain popular due to their robust performance and lower initial costs.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on industrial activities worldwide, disrupting sales and value chains. However, the market experienced a V-shaped recovery, with strong growth resuming in 2021. Increased investments from both governmental and private sectors, along with technological advancements, are expected to drive further market growth.



Electric Forklift Trucks: The Future of Material Handling



Electric forklift trucks are expected to see the fastest growth due to their numerous advantages. These include less noise, no emissions, and the ability to perform almost all tasks that IC forklifts can. The market for electric forklifts is also driven by the increasing demand for warehouse space to accommodate growing e-commerce activities. Electric forklifts help organize inventory efficiently, saving time and space.



Challenges and Restraints



Despite the promising growth prospects, the forklift trucks market faces several challenges. Electric forklifts may not perform well in high-duty or moist environments. Additionally, the initial investment for electric forklifts is significant, and the maintenance of batteries, including cleaning and charging, can be cumbersome. IC-engine forklifts, while powerful, may not be suitable for indoor use without expensive emission equipment and adequate ventilation.



Regional Insights



The U.S. holds a significant share of the global forklift trucks market, driven by the presence of major players and high demand from end-users. The market in China is also poised for strong growth, with an anticipated increase in the use of medium- and high-end IC forklifts as well as electric and new energy forklifts.



Product and Technology Insights



The counterbalance category dominates the global forklift truck market by product type, accounting for a large market share. These trucks are preferred for their stability and ability to handle heavy goods efficiently. Electric motor forklift trucks are expected to lead the market in terms of technology, driven by their long battery life, environmental benefits, and quieter operation.



Opportunities for Manufacturers



The growing industrialization and construction sector present significant opportunities for forklift truck manufacturers. The demand for forklift trucks in the manufacturing sector is rising, driven by the need for efficient material handling solutions. Additionally, the market for alternative energy forklifts, such as those powered by hydrogen, is gaining attention, providing further growth opportunities for manufacturers.



Competitive Analysis



The global forklift truck market is highly competitive, with numerous manufacturers vying for market dominance. Major companies have adopted various growth strategies, including acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations, to enhance their market share. Recent developments include the acquisition of A D Lift Truck by Wolter Group LLC and the acquisition of Hoist Lift truck manufacturing by Toyota Industries North America.



Key Segments Covered in this Forklift Trucks Industry Research

By Product Type:

Counterbalance Forklift Trucks

Warehouse Forklift Trucks

By Technology:

Electric Motor Forklift Trucks

IC Engine Forklift Trucks

By Class:

Class 1 Forklift Trucks

Class 2 Forklift Trucks

Class 3 Forklift Trucks

Class 4&5 Forklift Trucks

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

