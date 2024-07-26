Human Centric Lighting Market is Projected to hit USD 26.31 Billion by 2032, Offers Lighting Solutions that Adjust Color Temperature to Mimic Natural Daylight | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Centric Lighting Market Size was valued at USD 3.00 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.31 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 27.32% over the forecast period 2024-2032.





Get a Sample Report of Human Centric Lighting Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4420

Increased awareness of the effects of light on human health and well-being has caused a rise in the market for human-centric lighting. The push for energy-efficient, sustainable solutions is leading to widespread usage in residential, commercial, healthcare, and educational sectors. LED technology is a key factor in this growth due to its ability to save up to 70% energy compared to standard bulbs. Additionally, the acknowledgment of the adverse impacts that traditional lighting can have on health, like causing disruptions in circadian rhythms, has increased the request for human-centered alternatives that focus on human requirements and improve efficiency.

The integration of IoT and smart controls has revolutionized the human centric lighting market, enabling personalized and adaptable lighting solutions. This technological advancement presents opportunities for businesses to develop innovative products. Wi-Fi is the dominant connectivity method for IoT, accounting for more than 30% of connections, while Bluetooth comes in second at 27%. Cellular IoT, including LTE-M and NB-IoT, is rapidly expanding, accounting for 20% of the market, driven by the replacement of older networks. China dominates cellular IoT with over 80% of connections and 64% of revenue, highlighting the diverse IoT landscape and its potential for future growth.

Human Centric Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 26.31 Billion CAGR 27.32% by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers Increasing awareness of health and well-being to empower people to make positive choices for a better life

Supportive government policies and regulations achieve desired social or economic outcomes

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Human Centric Lighting Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4420

Key Players

Some of the major players in Human Centric Lighting market are Hubbell Lighting, Acuity Brands Inc., ams-Osram AG, Schneider Electric, Cree Lighting LLC, Eaton, Fagerhults, Helvar, Legrand SA, LEDVANCE GmbH, Trilux, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Signify Holding, Wipro, Zumtobel, and others

Segment Analysis

In 2023, the new segment accounted for the largest market share of 67%. The growth of smart homes and the growing emphasis on enhancing the quality of residential living are the main factors driving the new adoption of HCLs. The most popular smart home integration often utilizes mobile phone apps or voice assistants to adjust settings as needed. Improving the comfort and flexibility of a home at certain times of the day also involves installing lighting that caters to human needs.

By Type

New

Retrofit

By Product

Fixtures

Services

Controllers

Software

Based on Product, The fixtures segment accounted for 35.59% in 2023 and became the dominating segment. Businesses are increasingly adopting HCL fixtures to enhance workplace environments. These fixtures have the capability to be set to change color temperature and light intensity at different times of the day, which could impact the mood and sleeping patterns of employees.

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Based on Application, commercial segment held the largest market share of 59.13% in 2023. Human-centric lighting is a game-changer in commercial settings, driving significant improvements in productivity and safety. By mimicking natural daylight, it reduces eye strain and fatigue, thereby enhancing focus and precision. This results in reduced mistakes and increased productivity. Additionally, the positive impact on employee well-being fosters a healthier and more engaged workforce, ultimately contributing to overall business success.

Regional Analysis

Europe human centric lighting market dominated with a market share of 37.90% in 2023. The main factor influencing the adoption of human centric lighting in Europe is the existence of regulatory frameworks and building standards. Additionally, efforts to improve energy efficiency have played a role in the creation of pioneering lighting solutions that focus on human needs. The UK's dedication to sustainability and implementation of climate initiatives helps boost the lighting market. Human centric lighting is a technology that can help decrease carbon emissions and facilitate the country's transition to a low-carbon economy. Significantly, lighting focused on humans provides substantial environmental advantages while ensuring human comfort is not sacrificed.

In 2023, North America is leading the human-centric lighting market with the highest growth rate of 27.95%. Due to the rise of smart technologies, enabling integration with IoT devices and data analytics. The focus on sustainability and energy efficiency is also a key factor, as human-centric lighting offers both energy savings and extended lifespan compared to traditional lighting options.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Human Centric Lighting Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4420

Key Takeaways

Recognize potential new markets and focus on particular customer groups.

Obtain knowledge about customer preferences and current technology trends in order to create groundbreaking HCL products.

Recognize possible obstacles and benefits in the HCL market.

Create extended-term plans founded on market patterns and expansion estimates.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

5. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Human Centric Lighting Market Segmentation, By Technology

8. Human Centric Lighting Market Segmentation, By Type

9. Human Centric Lighting Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Use Case and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Human Centric Lighting Market Report 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/human-centric-lighting-market-4420

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.