Great Pacific Gold Completes Phase 2 Sampling Program at Kesar Creek Project in Papua New Guinea

Highlights:

667 soil samples and 8 rock chip samples collected during this phase of work

Kesar Creek Project is short distance from multiple epithermal vein and porphyry deposits and targets identified on the adjacent K92 Mining Inc. project (see Figure 2).

Previous assays from GPAC sampling include multiple high-grade gold results obtained from veins that align with the orientation and strike of K92 Mining Inc.’s prolific Kora Deposit of 2.3 M Oz at 10.24 g/t Au equivalent Measured and Indicated plus a further 3.9 million ounces Inferred at 8.6 g/t Au equivalent (Sept 12, 2023).



The Kesar Creek Project consists of one exploration license, EL 2711, and is contiguous with the K92 Mining Inc. tenements, approximately 10 km to the northwest and along strike from the Kainantu Gold Mine owned and operated by K92 Mining Inc (Figure 2).

Figure 1- GPAC’s PNG projects map .





During this Phase 2 program, 667 soil samples along with 8 rock chip samples were obtained by technical team members. This follows up on a Phase 1 sampling program that consisted of 332 soil samples taken over a strike length of 5.5km which included a high grade assay of 20.9 g/t Au in soil and 32 rock chip samples from outcrop and artisanal underground works and returned high-grade assays including 244 g/t Au (underground working), 116 g/t Au (outcrop), 36.5 g/t Au (float) and 33.4 g/t Au (underground working) (see GPAC News Release dated May 13, 2024 for details).

Figure 2 – Kesar Creek Gold-Copper Project





The extent of the current geochemical program is presented as white dots (Figure 3) as infill and extensional grid-based sampling. The East Vein Zone is where the itinerant mining is currently being undertaken and is associated with the granodiorite – sediment contact.

GPAC Chief Operating Officer and Director, Rex Motton, states, “Geochemical sampling and mapping have progressed very well with strong community support and involvement which has expedited the entire exploration process. We look forward to further excellent assay results from the highly prospective Kesar Creek project, which are expected in approximately one month. Additional work on site is planned, including trenching of key areas, using local labour, that would supplement the drill targeting.”

Figure 3 – Kesar Creek Geochemical Sampling





Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All assays were subject to quality control measures appropriate for reconnaissance rock chip sampling with duplicates, blanks and commercially available standards with the expected results from the samples submitted. All assays were conducted by Intertek Minerals Ltd (ISO: 9001), located in Perth, Western Australia, using fire assay techniques with a 30g charge and ICP-OES finish. The quality control results are consistent.

About GPAC

Great Pacific Gold has a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Papua New Guinea (“PNG”) and Australia.

In PNG, Great Pacific Gold recently assembled a 2500 sq. km mineral exploration land package in PNG. The land package comprises of exploration licenses (EL). It includes both early-stage and advanced-stage exploration targets with high-grade epithermal vein and porphyry-style mineralization present.

The Arau Project consists of two exploration licenses, located in the Kainantu region, and includes the Mt. Victor Prospect, where previous drilling found a multiple phase intrusion complex hosting copper and gold mineralization.

The Wild Dog Project consists of two granted exploration licenses, EL 2761 and 2516, located on the island of New Britain and about 50 km southwest of Rabaul and Kokopo, PNG.

The Kesar Creek Project consists of one exploration license, EL 2711, and is contiguous with the K92 Mining Inc. tenements.

The Tinga Valley Project consists of one exploration license, EL 2720. The OK Tedi Copper Gold Mine is 140km to the northwest along the same belt is a superb geological comparison to the Tinga Valley Property.

In Australia, Great Pacific Gold began with two, 100% owned, high-grade gold projects called the Lauriston and Golden Mountain Projects, and has since acquired a large area of granted and application tenements containing further epizonal (low-temperature) high-grade gold mineralization and associated intrusion-related gold mineralization all in the state of Victoria, Australia. The Great Pacific Gold land package, assembled over a multi-year period, notably includes the Lauriston Project which is a 535 sq. km property immediately to the south of and within the same geological framework that hosts Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s Fosterville Gold Mine and associated exploration tenements. The Golden Mountain Project is an intrusion-related gold project on the edge of the Strathbogie granite and occurs at the northern end of the Walhalla Gold Belt. The acquired projects include the epizonal gold Providence Project containing the Reedy Creek goldfield which adjoins the Southern Cross Gold’s Sunday Creek exploration project and a large group of recently consolidated granted tenements called the Walhalla Gold Belt Project, which contain a variety of epizonal and intrusion related style gold mineralization. Additionally, Great Pacific Gold has another gold-focused project called the Moormbool project which has epizonal style gold mineralization and associated potential intrusion-related gold mineralization, as well as the Beechworth Project occurs in the northeast of the state and contains intrusion related and mesozonal gold mineralization.

All GPAC’s properties in Australia are 100% owned and have had historical gold production from hard rock sources despite limited modern exploration and drilling.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Rex Motton, AusIMM (CP), COO of GPAC, a Qualified Person under the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Motton is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Mineralization at adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on Great Pacific Gold’s properties.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

