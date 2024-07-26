BEN Partners with Vybroo and Farmacia Roma to Offer AI-driven Audio Engagement for Brands to Build Better Relationships with Consumers

JACKSON, Wyo., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network (BEN) , (Nasdaq: BNAI), an emerging provider of safe, personalized customer engagement AI, Vybroo, a company that connects brands with customers through innovative audio messaging strategies, and Farmacia Roma, a pharmacy chain based in Baja California, today announced a commercial agreement that will pair BEN’s and Vybroo’s unique brand-to-customer communication strategies and technologies, including BEN’s cutting-edge human-modeled AI assistants, to vastly improve customer experiences and brand engagement opportunities.



Together, the companies are collaborating to merge BEN’s proprietary AI assistant technology, which can process and respond to complex user questions with precise and accurate answers, with Vybroo’s audio and radio communications technology, to enable interactive consumer engagement for brands. BEN’s AI assistant technology will be leveraged in tandem with Vybroo’s radio networks and audio platforms to provide suggestions to consumers to improve efficiency and productivity, directly tailored to their daily activities and lifestyles and delivered in day-to-day mediums (radio, streaming platforms, etc.) that are convenient for customers. This allows BEN’s AI assistants to serve as a customer-facing tool that increases engagement and responsiveness, while also protecting sensitive personal information that may be shared during interactions. Farmacia Roma, a pharmacy chain that originated in Tijuana which has built immense trust among consumers and patients in the region across 60 years of business growth and success, has also entered into the pilot agreement.

“BEN’s goal is to create more effective channels to engage customers and provide meaningful interactions for both brands and consumers,” said Paul Chang, Co-CEO of BEN. “Through this partnership with Vybroo, we believe there is an opportunity to scale BEN’s AI platform to consumers where they are – in the car, at the airport, in the store, and wherever radio and streaming services can be accessed.”

“This agreement with BEN has the potential to bring benefits to society at large by optimizing processes that significantly improve people’s lives in areas such as health, business, and government,” said Roque Mascareño Chávez, CEO of Vybroo. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring this to market and start delivering a tangible impact out of the gate.”

Vybroo creates auditory content and services for a range of industries, providing innovative and personalized solutions that strengthen customer relationships by connecting brands with their consumers. Constantly evolving, Vybroo is always changing its strategies and process to conquer new markets with the implementation of new communication technologies. With this approach, Vybroo aims to be an invaluable asset in the creation of audiovisual brand identity, leveraging long-term collaborations to boost partners’ image and reputations.

About Vybroo

Vybroo is a leading technology company based in Culiacán, Sinaloa that specializes in the creation and evolution of audiovisual identity. Combining the power of audio and video with cutting-edge solutions, Vybroo connects businesses with their brand message, offering personalized and innovative services that enhance sales strategies and boost employee potential. The company is dedicated to transforming businesses into brands that engage deeply with their customers through impactful audio and video content. With a vision to become the top choice in corporate audio and video communication, Vybroo aims to position brands prominently in the ears and eyes of Mexico and Latin America, building long-term partnerships to elevate their image and market presence.

About BEN

Brand Engagement Network (BEN), NASDAQ: BNAI, is an emerging provider of safe and secure generative AI for businesses and consumers, headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN’s full-stack platform, encompassing front-end, middleware, and back-end, is scalable, customizable, and can be fully optimized for superior CX, productivity, and performance. The backbone of BENs success is its rich portfolio of conversational AI applications, featuring 16+ perception, understanding and response modules that facilitate human-like engagements with consumers. BEN seeks to deploy scalable and sustainable AI solutions to businesses and partner with those with complimentary capabilities and networks in industries experiencing significant workforce gaps. In line with the vision of an AI-enhanced world, BEN strives to bring AI assistants to everyone who can benefit from them.

Additional information about BEN can be found here: https://beninc.ai/

