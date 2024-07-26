Worldwide Wind Farms Database 2024: Expansive Resource Covering More than 41,000 Entries Across 133 Countries

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A Global Wind Farm database that provides detailed information on wind farms around the world. This expansive resource covers more than 41,000 entries across 133 countries and combines both onshore and offshore data, reflecting a combined capacity of 2,375.7 GW. Intended for stakeholders in the renewable energy sector, this database equips users with essential information to support the growth and efficiency of wind energy projects around the world.



It includes 41171 entries in 133 countries: Its content represents 1075,7 GW onshore and 1300 GW offshore.



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 1377 entries (200,1 GW)

Operational: 35418 entries (875,6 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 1236 entries (1142,4 GW)

Approved: 123 entries (63,2 GW)

Under construction: 55 entries (26 GW)

Operational: 373 entries (68,4 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or.CSV file



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gg37nr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.