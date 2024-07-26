Oceania Wind Farms Database 2024: 20,2 GW Onshore and 136,1 GW Offshore

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest release of an expansive database detailing the wind farms across the Oceania region signals significant advancement in the renewable energy sector. This extensive collection of data comprises 350 entries spanning 10 countries, underlining the rapid development and the promising future of wind energy both offshore and onshore in Oceania.



Its content represents 20,2 GW onshore and 136,1 GW offshore.



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 31 entries (7 GW)

Operational: 199 entries (13,2 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 115 entries (136,1 GW)

Approved: 0 entries (0 GW)

Under construction: 0 entries (0 GW)

Operational: 0 entries (0 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or.CSV file



Countries Covered

Australia

Fiji

Guam

Indonesia

Micronesia

New-Zealand

Philippines

Samoa

Tonga

Vanuatu

