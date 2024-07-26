Oceania Wind Farms Database 2024: 20,2 GW Onshore and 136,1 GW Offshore

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest release of an expansive database detailing the wind farms across the Oceania region signals significant advancement in the renewable energy sector. This extensive collection of data comprises 350 entries spanning 10 countries, underlining the rapid development and the promising future of wind energy both offshore and onshore in Oceania.
Its content represents 20,2 GW onshore and 136,1 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 31 entries (7 GW)
- Operational: 199 entries (13,2 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 115 entries (136,1 GW)
- Approved: 0 entries (0 GW)
- Under construction: 0 entries (0 GW)
- Operational: 0 entries (0 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Format: Excel or.CSV file
Countries Covered
- Australia
- Fiji
- Guam
- Indonesia
- Micronesia
- New-Zealand
- Philippines
- Samoa
- Tonga
- Vanuatu
