Commercial Dishwashers Market to 2029: Regional Trends, Segmental Insights, Emerging Opportunities & Major Player Strategies Featuring Electrolux Professional, Hobart, Hoshizaki Corporation, Miele, Winterhalter

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Dishwasher Market - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Commercial Dishwasher Market was valued at USD 4.51 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 7.29 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.33%.



Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Water-Saving Dishwasher Solutions



The commercial dishwasher market has witnessed a significant shift towards energy-efficient and water-saving solutions, driven by growing environmental concerns and the need for cost reduction in businesses. With sustainability becoming a top priority for businesses and consumers alike, there's a heightened demand for dishwashers that deliver superior cleaning performance and minimize resource consumption. Manufacturers respond to this demand by innovating and developing advanced dishwasher technologies that optimize energy usage and water consumption without compromising cleaning efficacy. The commercial dishwasher market has been significantly impacted by the rise of ENERGY STAR-certified models, which boast improved energy and water efficiency. With innovations like soil sensors, enhanced water filtration, and more efficient jets, these dishwashers reduce business operating costs and improve cleaning performance.





Increasing Demand for Space-Saving Dishwashers



The commercial dishwasher industry has witnessed a significant surge in demand for space-saving dishwasher's solutions. Several factors drive this trend, including the growing emphasis on efficiency and optimization of space in commercial kitchens and the increasing number of small and medium-sized food service establishments. Space constraints are a common challenge many businesses face in the food service industry, especially in urban areas where real estate comes at a premium. The primary driver behind the increasing demand for space-saving dishwashers is the rising popularity of compact food service establishments such as cafes, bistros, and food trucks. These businesses often operate in confined spaces where every square foot counts.



High Cost of the Product



The high cost of commercial dishwashers represents a significant challenge in the market, impacting various sectors such as restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and other food service establishments. Furthermore, commercial dishwashers are designed to withstand heavy usage and high-volume demands, leading to higher manufacturing costs. Unlike domestic dishwashers, commercial ones have more durable materials and components to handle constant daily use. This durability requirement increases material and labor costs during manufacturing, contributing to the high price tag.



INSIGHTS BY TYPE



The global commercial dishwasher market by type is segmented into program automats and conveyors. In 2023, the program automats segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the type segment. These program automated solutions modernize dishwashing processes, offering efficiency gains and cost savings to businesses across various sectors. Moreover, technological advancements have enhanced the performance and reliability of commercial dishwashers, making them more appealing to businesses seeking to optimize their operations. Additionally, the growth has spurred demand for commercial dishwashers as establishments strive to meet stringent hygiene standards efficiently. Furthermore, space constraints in commercial kitchens have led to a preference for compact yet high-capacity dishwasher models, further driving market demand.



Segmentation by Type

Program Automats

Conveyor

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The global commercial dishwasher market by end-user is segmented into food & beverage, healthcare, education, and others. The food & beverage industry is one of the largest consumers of commercial dishwashers due to its high demand for clean and sanitized dishes, glassware, and utensils. Restaurants, cafes, bars, and catering services rely heavily on dishwashers to maintain hygiene standards and ensure quick turnaround times for tableware. With the increasing preference for dining out and the rise of food delivery services, the demand for dishwashers in this sector continues to grow. Moreover, the food & beverage industry is subject to strict health and safety regulations imposed by health authorities. Additionally, the trend towards sustainability in the food & beverage industry drives demand for eco-friendly dishwashing solutions. Energy-efficient dishwashers, water-saving technologies, and detergent optimization systems help businesses reduce their environmental footprint while reducing utility costs.



Segmentation by End-user

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Education

Other

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



In 2023, the offline segment emerged as the dominant revenue generator in the global commercial dishwasher market, primarily driven by robust after-sale service provisions and localized marketing strategies. However, the online distribution channel is swiftly gaining traction as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This surge is fueled by the expanding penetration of the internet, facilitating easier access to a wide range of products, including commercial dishwashers, at competitive prices. The online channel's allure is further heightened by its cost-effectiveness, making it an attractive option for businesses and consumers seeking convenience and affordability.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



Europe accounts for the highest share of revenue in the global commercial dishwasher market due to stringent regulations and the expansion of the food & beverage industry in the region. Germany and France account for the highest revenue share in the region due to rising tourism and the growing number of schools. Furthermore, North American commercial dishwasher industry growth can be attributed to vendors and technological advancements. Moreover, stringent health and safety regulations imposed by authorities significantly impact the demand for commercial dishwashers. Furthermore. in the U.S., the highest revenue share globally is attributed to food service regulations and trends in the hospitality industry.



Additionally, the APAC region is the fastest-growing region in the commercial dishwasher market due to sustainability initiatives and the expansion of the restaurant industry. Furthermore, changing lifestyles and preferences have resulted in a shift towards dining out and ordering food, particularly in urban areas. This trend has further propelled the demand for commercial dishwashers as food service establishments seek to streamline operations and ensure quick turnaround times for dishes and utensils. Moreover, Latin America sees increased demand for commercial dishwashers due to its growing economy and wedding venues. In the Middle East & Africa, the attributed factors for commercial dishwasher demand include pilgrimage spots and regional hospitals.



Segmentation by Geography

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Spain Russia Poland

North America The U.S. Canada

APAC China Japan Australia India South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia

Middle East & Africa Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global commercial dishwasher market is characterized by diverse players catering to the needs of various industries such as restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and catering services. Several key factors shape the dynamics in this extremely competitive market, including product quality, innovation, pricing, and customer service. Established brands like Hobart, Electrolux Professional, Miele, and Winterhalter are at the forefront of the global commercial dishwasher market, known for their high-quality equipment and long-standing reputation in the industry. These companies often offer a range of dishwasher models tailored to different business sizes and requirements, from small undercounter units to large conveyor belt systems capable of handling high volumes of dishes.



Vendors Activities in the Global Commercial Dishwasher Market

In 2024, Jackson WWS, Inc. received an award from the 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency in ware washing solutions. The organization focuses on innovation and continues to lead the industry in providing cost-effective, environmentally friendly products that contribute to a cleaner energy economy. The company certified its products with Energy Star to increase its consumer base and profitability in the market.

In 2024, Wexiodisk launched WD-4S with a Built-in Softener with innovative features that effectively prevent limescale buildup, improve wash quality, extend machine longevity, and reduce cleaning requirements. The organization addresses U.K. market demand by introducing a built-in softener option, catering directly to customer needs in medium-to-hard water areas, enhancing machine performance and customer satisfaction.

Key Company Profiles

Electrolux Professional

Hobart

Hoshizaki Corporation

Miele

Winterhalter

Other Prominent Vendors

Arcus Australia

Asko Appliances AB

Bracton

Blakeslee

Champion Industries

Direct Catering Products

Ecolab

Fagor Professional

Insinger Machine Company

IFB Appliances

MVP Group

Maidaid Halcyon

MEIKO Maschinenbau

Norris Industries

Omcan

Rhima

SMEG S.p.A.

SHIN JIN MASTER

Sammic

Showa

TEIKOS

Wexiodisk AB

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the commercial dishwasher market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global commercial dishwasher market?

3. Which region dominates the global commercial dishwasher market share?

4. What are the significant trends in the commercial dishwasher industry?

5. Who are the key players in the global commercial dishwasher market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 306 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12ts0a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment