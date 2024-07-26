USA Wind Farms Database 2024

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The database reveals the onshore market's substantial breadth with 2006 operational entities contributing to an impressive 150.32 gigawatts (GW) of power. Additionally, the onshore market is bolstering its potential with 38 entities under construction, anticipated to deliver an extra 8.6 GW.
In the offshore sector, the database includes 50 planned projects with a formidable 59.93 GW capacity, alongside approved, under-construction, and operational facilities together amounting to 6.23 GW.
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Format: Excel or.CSV file
