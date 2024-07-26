Denmark Wind Farms Database 2024

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive database encompassing a thorough record of both onshore and offshore wind farms has been meticulously curated. This database, covering 3375 individual entries, serves as a repository of information reflecting the country's significant contribution to the wind energy sector, with a total of 4,74 gigawatts (GW) generated from onshore installations and an impressive 28,73 GW from offshore ventures.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW)
- Operational: 2221 entries (4,74 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 36 entries (25 GW)
- Approved: 2 entries (1,08 GW)
- Under construction: 2 entries (0,34 GW)
- Operational: 19 entries (2,31 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Format: Excel or.CSV file
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l84dcc
