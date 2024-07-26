Denmark Wind Farms Database 2024

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive database encompassing a thorough record of both onshore and offshore wind farms has been meticulously curated. This database, covering 3375 individual entries, serves as a repository of information reflecting the country's significant contribution to the wind energy sector, with a total of 4,74 gigawatts (GW) generated from onshore installations and an impressive 28,73 GW from offshore ventures.



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW)

Operational: 2221 entries (4,74 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 36 entries (25 GW)

Approved: 2 entries (1,08 GW)

Under construction: 2 entries (0,34 GW)

Operational: 19 entries (2,31 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or.CSV file



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l84dcc

