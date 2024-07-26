France Wind Farms Database 2024

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



At 1921 entries, the database offers intricate details on a total capacity of 21.52 GW from onshore wind farms and an additional capacity of 6.4 GW from offshore projects. The onshore market's operational wind farms comprise the bulk of the entries with a significant capacity of 21.25 GW. The offshore segment, while currently smaller in operational capacity, shows a promising portfolio of planned and under-construction projects that signal the growth trajectory of France's wind energy investment.



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 30 entries (0,28 GW)

Operational: 1807 entries (21,25 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 7 entries (2,78 GW)

Approved: 3 entries (1,1 GW)

Under construction: 6 entries (1,53 GW)

Operational: 4 entries (0,99 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or.CSV file



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7g7bl2

