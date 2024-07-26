Sweden Wind Farms Database 2024

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive database that offers an in-depth look into Sweden's wind energy landscape. The database embraces the entirety of the country's wind farm portfolio, both onshore and offshore, showcasing significant renewable energy developments.



A major highlight of the database is its detailed compilation of Sweden's onshore and offshore markets. With 1366 entries, the dynamic capacity of 16.9 GW onshore and a staggering 121 GW offshore is represented. The data meticulously categorizes wind farms as operational, under construction, planned, and approved promising a wealth of resourceful information for interested stakeholders.



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 11 entries (0,94 GW)

Operational: 1186 entries (15,96 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 75 entries (117,57 GW)

Approved: 5 entries (3,24 GW)

Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW)

Operational: 7 entries (0,19 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or.CSV file



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91jph9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.