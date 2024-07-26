Global Market for Biorefinery Products and Applications, 2024-2029 - Emerging Opportunities, Trends, and Challenges for the $1.2 Trillion Industry - Profiles of BASF, BP, Neste, Cargill, Petrobras, and More

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biorefinery Products and Applications: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for biorefinery products and applications was valued at $715.7 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow from $775.2 billion in 2024 to nearly $1.2 trillion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2024 to 2029.



The report includes:

40 data tables and 76 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for biorefinery products and applications

Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Identification of the new opportunities, challenges and technologies in the industry

Market share analysis by source, product, applications, end use and region

Analysis of the current market trends and forecast, R&D activity, product launches and regulatory scenario

Analysis of the key companies' market shares, M&A activity, joint ventures, collaborations and other market strategies

Profiles of major market players, including BASF, BP, Neste, Cargill, and Petrobras

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Scope of Report

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Biomass

Bioproducts

Biorefinery Products

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers Macro Factor: Dwindling Fossil Fuel Resources Easy Availability of Biomass Investment in Green Energy and Products

Market Opportunities Growth of the Bioeconomy

Market Restraints and Challenges Supply Fluctuations in Feedstock Capital Investment



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Newest Technologies

Wastewater to Energy

Co-solvent Enhanced Lignocellulosic Fractionation (CELF)

Artificial Intelligence

Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU)

Patent Analysis

Significance of Patents

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Source Primary Biomass Secondary Biomass Tertiary Biomass

Market Analysis by Product Material-Driven Energy-Driven

Market Analysis by Application Biofuels Biobased Chemicals Biomaterials Bioenergy Medicines and Healthcare

Market Analysis by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of World



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Competitive Factors

Application-Based Segment Competitive Scenario

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Biorefinery Products Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG in the Biorefinery Products Industry

ESG Practices in the Biorefinery Products Industry

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Acronyms

Companies Profiled

BASF SE

BP PLC

Cargill Inc.

Chevron Renewable Energy Group

Enviva Inc.

Honeywell UOP (Honeywell International Inc.)

Neste

Novozymes A/S

Planet Biotechnology Inc.

Poet LLC

Petrobras

Seaboard Energy

Vance Group Ltd.

Valero Energy Corp.

Wilmar International Ltd.

