Global Market for Biorefinery Products and Applications, 2024-2029 - Emerging Opportunities, Trends, and Challenges for the $1.2 Trillion Industry - Profiles of BASF, BP, Neste, Cargill, Petrobras, and More

The global market for biorefinery products and applications was valued at $715.7 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow from $775.2 billion in 2024 to nearly $1.2 trillion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2024 to 2029.
The report includes:
- 40 data tables and 76 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for biorefinery products and applications
- Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Identification of the new opportunities, challenges and technologies in the industry
- Market share analysis by source, product, applications, end use and region
- Analysis of the current market trends and forecast, R&D activity, product launches and regulatory scenario
- Analysis of the key companies' market shares, M&A activity, joint ventures, collaborations and other market strategies
- Profiles of major market players, including BASF, BP, Neste, Cargill, and Petrobras
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Market Summary
- Scope of Report
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Biomass
- Bioproducts
- Biorefinery Products
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Macro Factor: Dwindling Fossil Fuel Resources
- Easy Availability of Biomass
- Investment in Green Energy and Products
- Market Opportunities
- Growth of the Bioeconomy
- Market Restraints and Challenges
- Supply Fluctuations in Feedstock
- Capital Investment
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Newest Technologies
- Wastewater to Energy
- Co-solvent Enhanced Lignocellulosic Fractionation (CELF)
- Artificial Intelligence
- Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU)
- Patent Analysis
- Significance of Patents
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Source
- Primary Biomass
- Secondary Biomass
- Tertiary Biomass
- Market Analysis by Product
- Material-Driven
- Energy-Driven
- Market Analysis by Application
- Biofuels
- Biobased Chemicals
- Biomaterials
- Bioenergy
- Medicines and Healthcare
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Competitive Factors
- Application-Based Segment Competitive Scenario
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Biorefinery Products Industry: An ESG Perspective
- ESG in the Biorefinery Products Industry
- ESG Practices in the Biorefinery Products Industry
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- Acronyms
Companies Profiled
- BASF SE
- BP PLC
- Cargill Inc.
- Chevron Renewable Energy Group
- Enviva Inc.
- Honeywell UOP (Honeywell International Inc.)
- Neste
- Novozymes A/S
- Planet Biotechnology Inc.
- Poet LLC
- Petrobras
- Seaboard Energy
- Vance Group Ltd.
- Valero Energy Corp.
- Wilmar International Ltd.
