China Baby Stores Market Research Report 2024 Featuring Alibaba, JD, Kidswant Children Products, Shanghai Aiyingshi, & Zhuhai LBaby New Retail Management

The "Baby Stores in China - Industry Market Research Report"
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Industry revenue is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% over the five years through 2023, to total $149.1 billion. This trend includes an anticipated rise of 5.6% in the current year. However, the decreasing number of new births have lowered down the growth rate of the industry. Profitability varies with different product types, and industry profit is expected to account for 6.8% in 2023.
Baby stores in China sell a wide range of products for babies aged zero to three years old. Baby food and nutrition, clothing, toys, healthcare products and other daily-use products are included in the industry. In recent years, growth in consumer numbers has supported industry demand. The total number of babies aged zero to three years old is close to 42.0 million in China.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited
- JD.com, Inc.
- Kidswant Children Products Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Aiyingshi Co., Ltd.
- Zhuhai LBaby New Retail Management Co., Ltd.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON
