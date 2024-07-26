China Baby Stores Market Research Report 2024 Featuring Alibaba, JD, Kidswant Children Products, Shanghai Aiyingshi, & Zhuhai LBaby New Retail Management

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Stores in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Industry revenue is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% over the five years through 2023, to total $149.1 billion. This trend includes an anticipated rise of 5.6% in the current year. However, the decreasing number of new births have lowered down the growth rate of the industry. Profitability varies with different product types, and industry profit is expected to account for 6.8% in 2023.

Baby stores in China sell a wide range of products for babies aged zero to three years old. Baby food and nutrition, clothing, toys, healthcare products and other daily-use products are included in the industry. In recent years, growth in consumer numbers has supported industry demand. The total number of babies aged zero to three years old is close to 42.0 million in China.

