ASC Artificial Intelligence 20 Index now available to all investors on Upwealth.io

Tampa, FL, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Sigma Capital Index Products announced today that its ASC Artificial Intelligence 20 Index is now available on Upwealth.io.

Investors seeking AI-sector specific cryptocurrency exposure can invest and trade via Upwealth’s proprietary portfolio management baskets. The ASC AI 20 Index was launched in 2023 to track the price performance of the top tokens in the AI sector, using rules-based criteria designed to reflect the landscape of AI tokens. The index includes up to 20 tokens in the AI sector that meet the minimum criteria of market capitalization, daily trading volume, and quality of exchange venues. ASC AI 20 Index serves as a performance tracker for the crypto AI sector, and has returned 211% in the past 12 months, beating both the leading crypto and equity indices.



Upwealth has been dedicated to assisting both individuals and financial professionals in making intelligent investment choices since 2020. Its state-of-the-art technology utilizes advanced algorithmic techniques, expert advice, and a strong commitment to transparency and security to deliver personalized investment solutions that match investors’ unique requirements and risk tolerance.

Wes Levitt, CIO, Alpha Transform Holdings, said, “This is a big step forward for Alpha Sigma Index Products, as our flagship AI index is now available as an investable product for non-accredited investors for the first time on Upwealth. Much like our successful actively managed funds, the ASC AI 20 Index offers superior performance to both institutional and retail investors alike.”

Darren Moon, CEO, Upwealth, said “We strive to include the market’s top investment products on Upwealth, and innovative products like those created by Alpha Sigma Capital, a top-tier crypto hedge fund that realized 8 crypto unicorns in the last 4 years. The ASC AI 20 Index is at the forefront of crypto investing. By utilizing Upwealth’s best in class platform and execution services, the index is now attainable to all investors with a great user experience.”

Contacts

For Alpha Sigma Capital Index Products:

Sandra Ditore

SVP, Investor Relations

Alpha Sigma Capital

info (at) alphasigma.fund

For Upwealth:

Darren Moon

CEO & Co-Founder

darren (at) upwealth.io

About Upwealth

Our team of knowledgeable financial professionals and cryptocurrency experts has developed an easy-to-use, transparent, and secure platform. By utilizing our platform, we believe you'll have access to the same high-caliber investment strategies that were previously reserved for wealthy individuals.



About Alpha Sigma Capital Research

Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital Research is provided by Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, LLC, the Investment Manager for the Alpha Blockchain/Web3 Fund and Alpha Liquid Fund. Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) investment funds are focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user-base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass-adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. To receive Alpha Sigma Capital Research to your inbox, subscribe at https://alphasigma.fund/research. Interested in receiving monthly updates on ASC AI Index subscribe at https://alphasigmacapitalresearch.substack.com/.

About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered Web3. With our deep knowledge and expertise, we invest in and advise innovative companies and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional industries such as financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, and more. We work closely with portfolio companies to drive value while creating outsized returns and are renowned for our detailed research on growing blockchain initiatives. Our mission is simple: to accelerate the mass adoption of distributed ledger technology through investments that provide impactful solutions with long-term sustainability. Our vision is an open, connected world powered by secure decentralized systems so that everyone can benefit from the new tech economy. https://www.alphatransform.io/

