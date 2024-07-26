Advantage Solutions Announces Date for its 2Q’24 Financial Results and Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) announced today that its second quarter financial results will be released at 7 a.m. ET on August 7, 2024, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-267-6316, or for international callers, 1-203-518-9783. The conference ID is ADVQ2. Three hours after the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or, for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode is 11156139. The replay recording will be available until August 14, 2024.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous conference call webcast by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Advantage Solutions website at ir.advantagesolutions.net/investor-relations. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Dave Peacock, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Growe, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston on August 13, 2024. A live fireside chat with Dave Peacock will occur at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed from the Advantage Solutions website at ir.advantagesolutions.net/investor-relations. For more details, contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions uniquely positioned at the intersection of brands and retailers. Our data- and technology-driven services — which include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store and online sampling, digital commerce, omnichannel marketing, retail media, and others — help brands and retailers of all sizes get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. As a trusted partner and problem solver, we help our clients sell more while spending less. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and Europe through which the company serves the global needs of multinational, regional, and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit https://advantagesolutions.net/.

Investor Contacts:

Ruben Mella

ruben.mella@advantagesolutions.net

Media Contacts:

Peter Frost

press@advantagesolutions.net