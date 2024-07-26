Umbra Companies, Inc. (Symbol: UCIX) Making Great Strides with Prestigious Real Estate Development Project in Montgomery, AL

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbra Companies, Inc. (UCIX) is proud to announce the remarkable progress of its prestigious real estate development project in Montgomery, AL. The project, located in the Monticello area, features a luxurious 4,700 sqft home on a half-acre lot with a pool, redefining modern living in the community.



As the cornerstone of a larger initiative adjacent to the Wynlakes Golf Course community, this project marks the beginning of Umbra Companies, Inc.'s visionary 32-acre master-planned community. By combining sophisticated design, premium amenities, and a prime location, the development aims to set new standards for upscale living, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle of comfort and convenience.

"We are delighted to unveil our latest project in the esteemed Monticello area," expressed Rohn Monroe, the CEO and Chairman of Umbra Companies, Inc. "This development exemplifies our unwavering dedication to creating exceptional living spaces that seamlessly integrate luxury, comfort, and convenience. We believe that this project will not only elevate the local real estate landscape but also set a new benchmark for upscale living in Montgomery.”

Meta's forthcoming 715,000-square-foot, data center, to be located near Hyundai automotive assembly plant. “Underwood, Jerry. Meta Plans to Build $800 Million, Next Generation Data Center in Montgomery. Made In Alabama 2 May 2024.”

"We are excited about the growth opportunities that this development presents for our company," Rohn added. "Upon resources being in place, we are poised to bring innovative projects that not only enhance the quality of living, but also contribute to the overall development of the communities."

The Monticello development showcases quality craftsmanship, sustainable design, and unmatched amenities, reflecting dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Email: media@umbraucix.com