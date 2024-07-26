China Auto Parts Manufacturing Industry Research Report 2024: Supply Chain, Products & Services, Demand Determinants, Major Markets, Competitive Landscape, International Trade

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Auto Parts Manufacturing in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Sales revenue from the downstream automobile manufacturing industry has declined since 2018, and revenue growth in the Auto Parts Manufacturing industry has been slow. In 2019, the sales volume of automobiles, especially passenger vehicles, declined dramatically. This trend has negatively affected sales revenue in the industry.
Overall, revenue for the Auto Parts Manufacturing in China is expected to decrease at an annualized 2.0% to $698.3 billion over the past five years, including a growth rate of 6.7% in 2023 alone, when profit is anticipated to narrow slightly to 5.8% of revenue. Businesses in the Auto Parts Manufacturing industry in China produce parts, accessories and components for motor vehicles, including motor vehicle bodies, mechanical and electronic components, and parts for electric motors. Manufacturers supply aftermarket motor vehicle assembly and replacement part companies.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Wanxiang Qianchao Co., Ltd.
- Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Co. Ltd.
- Weichai Holding Group Co., Ltd.
- SAIC Motor Corporation Limited
- Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON
