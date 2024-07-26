China Legume Growing Market Research Report 2024: Supply Chain, Products & Services, Demand Determinants, Major Markets, International Trade

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legume Growing in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
China is the largest legume-consuming country in the world. Legumes such as soy are the main input in commonly used domestic cooking oils and bean products. China is the fourth largest producer of legumes in the world, with 127 billion square meters of planting area in 2022.
Revenue for the Legume Growing industry is expected to rise at an annualized 7.7% over the five years through 2023, to $25.2 billion. This trend includes anticipated growth of 7.2% in the current year. The Legume Growing industry in China grows soybeans, peas, green beans and other types of legumes.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Beidahuang Group
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilm0uf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.