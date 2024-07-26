China Nitrogenous Fertilizer Manufacturing Industry Research Report 2024: Supply Chain, Products & Services, Demand Determinants, Major Markets, & International Trade

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrogenous Fertilizer Manufacturing in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Revenue for the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Manufacturing industry in China is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.6% over the five years through 2023. In 2023, industry revenue increased by 2.3% to $34.1 billion, including 1.6% growth in 2023.

The Nitrogenous Fertilizer Manufacturing industry in China comprises establishments that manufacture chemical and mineral nitrogenous fertilizers. Chemical nitrogenous fertilizers include ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate, urea, ammonium acid carbonate, ammonium chloride, lime nitrogen and ammonia. Mineral nitrogenous fertilizers include nitric acid, nitrite, potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate and salt volatiles.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Yunnan Yuntianhua Co., Ltd.

Shanxi Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group Co., Ltd.

Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Yangmei Chemical Co., Ltd.

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

