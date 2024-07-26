China Nitrogenous Fertilizer Manufacturing Industry Research Report 2024: Supply Chain, Products & Services, Demand Determinants, Major Markets, & International Trade

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrogenous Fertilizer Manufacturing in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Revenue for the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Manufacturing industry in China is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.6% over the five years through 2023. In 2023, industry revenue increased by 2.3% to $34.1 billion, including 1.6% growth in 2023.
The Nitrogenous Fertilizer Manufacturing industry in China comprises establishments that manufacture chemical and mineral nitrogenous fertilizers. Chemical nitrogenous fertilizers include ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate, urea, ammonium acid carbonate, ammonium chloride, lime nitrogen and ammonia. Mineral nitrogenous fertilizers include nitric acid, nitrite, potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate and salt volatiles.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
- Yunnan Yuntianhua Co., Ltd.
- Shanxi Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group Co., Ltd.
- Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Yangmei Chemical Co., Ltd.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
