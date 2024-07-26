Hospital Beds Market Surges to USD 7.19 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 6.3% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hospital Beds Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 4.41 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.19 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2020-2031 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2020-2022 UNIT Value (USD Million) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED BAM Labs Inc., Hill Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Malvestio Spa, Merivaara Corp., Stryker Corporation, Getinge AB, General Vision, GF Health Care Products. SEGMENTS COVERED By Type, By Power, By End-user, and By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Hospital Beds Market Overview

Aging Population and Chronic Diseases: The hospital beds market is heavily influenced by the increasing number of elderly individuals worldwide and the growing occurrence of chronic illnesses. With the aging population on the rise, there is a growing demand for hospital beds as a result of the increased need for long-term care and frequent hospitalizations. This trend is driving market growth, which presents significant opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers in the healthcare sector.

Advancements in Healthcare Infrastructure: The hospital beds market is being driven by advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the increasing adoption of hospital beds with smart features. Healthcare facilities are increasingly drawn to features that enhance patient comfort, automate processes, and integrate with medical devices. These improvements are sought after to improve patient care and operational efficiency. This rapid technological advancement drives the growth of the market.

Increased Healthcare Expenditure: The increasing healthcare spending worldwide is a significant factor driving the expansion of the hospital beds market. There has been a significant increase in investments by governments and private sectors in healthcare infrastructure, resulting in the acquisition of state-of-the-art and specialized hospital beds. This financial commitment fuels market demand, guaranteeing consistent growth and opening up new business prospects.

High Costs of Advanced Hospital Beds: The high expenses linked to advanced hospital beds pose a major obstacle in the hospital beds market. Healthcare facilities, especially in developing regions, face challenges with budget constraints that restrict their ability to invest in expensive beds. This obstacle hampers the potential for market growth.

Shortage of Healthcare Professionals: The market is hindered by a significant shortage of healthcare professionals capable of managing sophisticated hospital beds. Skilled personnel are essential for the optimal use of advanced hospital beds due to their complexity. The shortage of skilled personnel in numerous healthcare facilities leads to a limited utilization of these beds, which hampers the growth of the market.

Economic Downturns Impacting Healthcare Spending: The hospital beds market is greatly affected by economic downturns and financial instability, presenting significant challenges. During economic crises, healthcare budgets are often reduced and cost-cutting measures are implemented, which can result in deferred or reduced investments in hospital beds. This economic sensitivity hampers market expansion, impacting the overall balance of supply and demand.

Geographic Dominance:

North America and Europe have a strong hold on the hospital beds market. This is mainly because of their advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant healthcare expenditure, and the presence of major market players. This dominance guarantees a consistent demand for cutting-edge hospital beds, fueling innovation and driving market expansion. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth as a result of greater investments in healthcare and a rising elderly population. This shift in geography has a significant impact on market dynamics, creating new opportunities and increasing competition among major players on a global scale.

Hospital Beds Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including BAM Labs Inc., Hill Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Malvestio Spa, Merivaara Corp., Stryker Corporation, Getinge AB, General Vision, GF Health Care Products. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Hospital Beds Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Hospital Beds Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Hospital Beds Market into Type, Power, End-user, And Geography.

Hospital Beds Market, by Type Acute Care Long-Term Care Psychiatric Care Others





Hospital Beds Market, by Power



Electric Semi-Electric Manual



Hospital Beds Market, by End-user Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Centers



Hospital Beds Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



