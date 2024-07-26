Board-to-Board Connectors Market Size Forecast to Exceed USD 20.5 billion by 2034, Growing at a 4.5% CAGR| States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global board-to-board connectors market (보드-보드 커넥터 시장) is poised to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2034. By the end of this forecast period, the market is anticipated to total US$ 20.5 billion . Board-to-board connectors play an important role in providing integration of multiple PCBs (printed circuit boards) within confined spaces.

Board-to-board interconnects enhance and provide secure electrical and mechanical connections between PCBs, ensuring reliable performance while optimizing space utilization within devices. These inter-module connectors are primarily employed in consumer electronics such as smartphones, wearable devices, and other electronic devices due to their ability to provide reliable connectivity and optimized device performance.

Rise in demand for smaller form factors and enhanced connectivity capabilities in the consumer electronics sector is creating significant board-to-board connectors market opportunities for companies operating in the sector. Demand for high-performance and compact electronic devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and wearable devices, has been rising significantly across the globe.

Various types of materials, plating finishes, and pitches are available to meet electrical and mechanical specifications. Connectors are further available in high-speed, floating, or power varieties, depending on the intended use of the link.

Key players in board-to-board connector industry are investing substantially in R&D activities to launch compact, lightweight, and durable panel-to-panel connectors that are ideal for harsh and confined environments, especially in aerospace and aviation applications.

In line with the board-to-board connectors market trends, they are introducing high-performance board-to-board connector solutions that are tailored to fit the needs of various industries.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The board-to-board connectors market will be valued at nearly US$ 13.2 billion in 2024.

From 2024 to 2034, the market for board-to-board connectors is slated to expand 1.5x.

Consumer electronics to emerge as the primary end use industry for board-to-board connectors applications.

By pitch, board-to-board connectors greater than 2 mm are anticipated to register higher sales.

Key Drivers and Trends

Numerous technological advancements are paving way for notable developments in the board-to-board connectors’ market space. Manufacturers around the world are striving to develop connectors with smaller footprints, enhanced durability, and improved electrical characteristics to address the evolving needs of miniaturized devices.

For example, Molex, a prominent company in the electronics sector, is known for innovation in connectivity solutions. The company recently introduced quad-row board-to-board connectors, an innovative high-performance board-to-board connector solution that features first-ever staggered-circuit layout for 30% space savings over conventional connector designs.

Such innovations are likely to provide potential to developers and device manufacturers to improve flexibility and enable the creation of more compact form factors. The development highlights Molex's commitment to innovate PCB-to-PCB connectors that support the evolution toward more compact and powerful electronic devices.

Regions Covered

The scope for board-to-board connectors’ market growth is found to be significant in the Asia Pacific. Rise in penetration of smartphones and 5G networks, especially in developing countries such as India and China, and presence of prominent manufacturers are primarily fostering market expansion in the region.

In addition, an increase in demand for smart consumer electronics and wearables, and expansion in medical device, aerospace & defense, energy & power, and telecommunications sectors are also fueling the board-to-board connectors’ market share of Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

Companies functioning in the global board-to-board connectors market are focusing on developing advanced technologies in board-to-board connectors in order to provide best-in-class mechanical and signal integrity performance in a broad range of products.

Leading players are engaged in comprehensive technology development process to achieve product innovation and create added value for their business. They are constantly developing new products with superior design and performance to meet the demands of various industries.

Key Players Profiled

Amphenol Communications Solutions

CSCONN Corporation

FIT Hon Teng Limited

GCT

Greenconn Corporation

Harting Technology Group

Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.

IRISO Electronics Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Molex LLC

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Phoenix Contact

Samtec

TE Connectivity

Würth Elektronik Group

Key Market Developments



In February 2024, Kyocera Corporation launched its new 5814 series of a 0.3 mm pitch board-to-board connectors that contribute to miniaturization and expansion in functionality of devices with their compact size

launched its new 5814 series of a 0.3 mm pitch board-to-board connectors that contribute to miniaturization and expansion in functionality of devices with their compact size In March 2023, Hirose Electric introduced the IT14 Series, a hermaphroditic board-to-board connector that supports up to 112Gbps PAM4 transmission speed. IT14 is the licensed second source for ‘Mirror Mezz’, which was developed by connector manufacturer Molex in 2018 for applications such as servers, data communications, and telecommunications equipment.

Key Market Segments

Product Type

Backplane Connectors

Edge Card Connectors

IDC Connectors

Mezzanine Connectors

Headers & Receptacles

Others (High-speed Transmission Connectors, Floating Connectors, Accessories, etc.)

Pitch

Less than 1mm

1mm to 2mm

Greater than 2mm

Orientation

Horizontal

Parallel

Perpendicular

U-shaped

Row

Single

Dual

Triple

Quad

Mounting Type

Through-hole (TH)

Surface Mount (SMT)

End-use Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Telecommunications

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

