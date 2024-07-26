TLN Exclusive TV Special With the Poilievres

TORONTO, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLN‘s Camila Gonzalez hosted an exclusive interview this week at the TLN Studios in Toronto with Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife, Anaida. The power couple discussed vital issues including the housing crisis, immigration, multicultural media, and climate change. Anaida passionately highlighted her advocacy against human trafficking and her aspirations to become Canada's first Latina First Lady.



Tune in to TLN TV where the exclusive interview will air nationwide this weekend:

Saturday July 27 at 8:30P/ET

Sunday July 28 at 7:30P/ET

