Prestigious Dr. P. Daniel Ward Scholarship for Future Doctors Announces 2024 Application Cycle

SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The distinguished Dr. P. Daniel Ward Scholarship for Future Doctors is now accepting applications for its 2024 award. This prestigious scholarship, founded by Dr. P. Daniel Ward, M.D., M.S., FACS, aims to support aspiring medical professionals who exhibit a commitment to academic excellence, innovative thinking, leadership, and a passion for the field of medicine. The scholarship offers a one-time award of $1,000 to an exceptional candidate who meets the outlined criteria.



Dr. P. Daniel Ward, a renowned Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, has dedicated his career to the artistry and precision of rhinoplasty. With an impressive academic and professional background, Dr. Ward is committed to nurturing the next generation of medical professionals. His scholarship is open to medical students, residents, and professionals on the path to becoming doctors.

Scholarship Eligibility and Application Criteria

The Dr. P. Daniel Ward Scholarship for Future Doctors is designed to recognize and support individuals who demonstrate:

Academic Excellence : A strong commitment to academic success in medical studies.

: A strong commitment to academic success in medical studies. Passion for Medicine : A clear and genuine passion for pursuing a career in medicine.

: A clear and genuine passion for pursuing a career in medicine. Innovation : Innovative thinking and a forward-looking approach to healthcare.

: Innovative thinking and a forward-looking approach to healthcare. Leadership: Proven leadership qualities within academic, professional, or community settings.

Applicants are required to submit an essay of 500 words or less, reflecting on a personal experience or aspect of their journey that ignited their commitment to a career in medicine. The essay should also detail how the applicant envisions making a positive impact in healthcare. Essays should be submitted to apply@drpdanielwardscholarship.com by the deadline of October 15, 2024. The winner will be announced on November 15, 2024.

About Dr. P. Daniel Ward

Dr. P. Daniel Ward, M.D., M.S., FACS, is a leading figure in Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. He has built a distinguished career characterized by excellence and innovation in the field. Dr. Ward’s extensive academic background includes a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) from the University of Utah and a Master of Science (M.S.) from Utah State University, specialized in Theoretical Chemical Physics.

Dr. Ward’s professional journey is marked by an extensive residency and fellowship at the University of Michigan in Otolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery and Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. He is certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology and is the Founder and CEO of several reputable establishments in Salt Lake City, including Form Skin Care, Form Surgery Center, and Form Med Spa. Additionally, he owns Ward MD Facial Plastic Surgery and serves as an Adjunct Associate Professor at the University of Utah, where he shares his vast knowledge and fosters the growth of future medical professionals.

Commitment to Future Medical Leaders

Through the Dr. P. Daniel Ward Scholarship for Future Doctors, Dr. P. Daniel Ward continues to demonstrate his unwavering dedication to advancing the field of medicine. By supporting aspiring medical professionals, Dr. Ward aims to cultivate a new generation of leaders who will drive innovation and excellence in healthcare.

Application Process and Deadline

Eligible candidates are encouraged to visit Dr. P. Daniel Ward Scholarship site for detailed information on the application process. The deadline to submit applications is October 15, 2024, with the winner being announced on November 15, 2024.

Dr. P. Daniel Ward remains committed to providing opportunities for future doctors to achieve their academic and professional goals. His scholarship is a testament to his dedication to excellence in the medical field and his desire to support the next generation of healthcare leaders.

For more information, please visit Dr. P. Daniel Ward Scholarship site.

