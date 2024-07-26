SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Gritstone bio, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – GRTS

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Gritstone bio, Inc. (“Gritstone” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRTS) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 24-cv-03640, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Gritstone securities between March 9, 2023 and February 29, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



Gritstone, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases.

In September 2023, Gritstone entered into a contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”) to run a 10,000 participant, randomized Phase 2b double-blinded study to compare the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate (a samRNA vaccine candidate) with an approved COVID-19 vaccine (the “Phase 2b CORAL Study” or the “Study”). In a press release announcing the Phase 2b CORAL Study, the Company stated that the contract “provides strong validation of [its] innovative vaccine platform in infectious diseases,” that execution of the study would be fully funded by BARDA, and that the Study would be expected to launch in the first quarter of 2024.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company would be unable to launch the Phase 2b CORAL Study in the timeframe it had represented to investors; (ii) the foregoing would impair Gritstone’s ability to obtain external funding in connection with the Study, thereby negatively affecting Gritstone’s ability to maintain its balance sheet and cash position; (iii) accordingly, Gritstone overstated its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its products; (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 12, 2024, Gritstone issued a press release announcing that the Company was delaying the launch of the Study until Fall 2024 to purportedly “allow use of fully GMP-grade raw materials in the vaccine, which is expected to increase the regulatory utility of the trial.”

Then, on February 29, 2024, Gritstone issued a press release “announc[ing] an approximately 40% reduction of its workforce”, stating that “[t]he move comes following the recently announced delay of the proposed CORAL Phase 2b study, which resulted in Gritstone not receiving external funding it previously anticipated beginning in 1Q 2024, associated with the initiation of the study.”

On this news, Gritstone’s stock price fell $0.78 per share, or 27.86%, to close at $2.02 per share on March 1, 2024.

As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

