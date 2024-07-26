New Machine Learning Engineering Course For Software Engineers 2024 - Interview Kickstart Launches Best New ML Engineer Course

Santa Clara, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart, a leading provider of tech training courses, announced the launch of its new Machine Learning (ML) course today. This comprehensive course is designed for software engineers and other tech professionals who want to transition into ML roles. It will give students the knowledge and skills they need to land high-paying ML and AI jobs in the tech industry. For more information visit https://www.interviewkickstart.com/courses/machine-learning-course.

Interview Kickstart's ML course is designed for working professionals eager to launch a career in ML/AI, this program is ideal for those looking to transition into Machine Learning Engineer roles or other AI-centric positions. Tailored for tech professionals, managers, and individuals with little to no coding experience, the program focuses on key skills in machine learning, deep learning, and industry projects. It also delves into practical applications of generative AI and LLM-based app development led by instructors from FAANG+ companies. The duration of the program is 6 months.

This brand-new ML engineer course offers a comprehensive curriculum, starting with a strong foundation in ML fundamentals. It then explores a wide range of ML algorithms, from classical to cutting-edge, providing students with a deep understanding of their theoretical underpinnings and practical applications.

Students will gain expertise in deep learning techniques for tasks such as image recognition, speech synthesis, and natural language processing. The course also explores the fascinating field of computer vision, teaching students how to design algorithms to interpret and understand visual information from the world around us.

To ensure students are fully prepared for the competitive tech job market, the course includes comprehensive interview preparation modules, covering both technical and behavioural aspects of the interview process.

The course is taught by FAANG+ experts who have a deep understanding of ML and are passionate about helping students succeed. Interested course candidates can learn more about the new ML course by registering for Interview Kickstart's free pre-enrolment webinar on the website https://www.interviewkickstart.com.

About Interview Kickstart:

https://youtu.be/vRArVuEIJpI?si=0DmQyn8vcCxUFlfo

Interview Kickstart is a leading provider of tech training and educational courses. The company's courses are designed to help tech professionals increase their knowledge, progress their careers, and land high-paying jobs at top tech companies. With its highly targeted tech training courses, Interview Kickstart has helped thousands of students land their dream jobs.

###

For more information about Interview Kickstart, contact the company here:



Interview Kickstart

Burhanuddin Pithawala

+1 (209) 899-1463

aiml@interviewkickstart.com

4701 Patrick Henry Dr Bldg 25, Santa Clara, CA 95054, United States