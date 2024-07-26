Announcement re: DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POSSIBLE COMBINATION OF THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC AND THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICITON WHERE TO DO SO WOULD COSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THE JURISDICITON.

For immediate release.

THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95



26 JULY 2024

DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POSSIBLE COMBINATION OF THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC AND THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC

The Boards of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc ("TV1") and Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc ("TV2") announce that they have entered into discussions regarding a possible combination of their assets. It has been agreed that the combination, which will be subject to approval by the shareholders of each company, will be effected by way of a scheme of reconstruction and winding up of TV2 under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 and the associated transfer of all of the assets of TV2 to TV1 in exchange for the issue of new ordinary shares in TV1 (the "Scheme"). As part of the Scheme, each of the existing share classes in TV2 would roll into the ordinary share class of TV1.

Discussions are ongoing and once the Boards of both companies agree terms, full details of the proposed transaction will be formally announced. This is anticipated in August/September 2024.

This announcement is for information only: no shareholder action is required at this time.

For further information please contact:

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181

