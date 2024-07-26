Major US Retailer Publix to Carry Four 1-Step Smoothies, Bolstering Blender Bites' US Presence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Limited (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), a multi award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce that one of the largest supermarket retail chains in the United States1, Publix Super Markets, Inc. (“Publix”), will launch four of Blender Bites’ 1-Step Smoothie products into 1,383 of its stores across the United States in the first week of August. Through Blender Bites’ distribution partner, KeHE Distributors, LLC, one of the largest pure-play distributors of natural and organic, specialty and fresh products in the United States 2, the delivery of the four Blender Bite SKUs will be facilitated into Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. These products include Green D-tox™, Daily Defen-C™, their top-selling product in North America, Liquid Sunshine™ and their newly launched Superberry Sport™. Notably, Publix is the first major grocer to list Superberry Sport™ flavour.



“Launching into one of the most trusted retailers in the US is an incredible milestone for the Company, and our team is honoured to be on shelves at Publix. We look forward to providing their customers access to our award winning 1-Step Smoothies, offering them the convenience, nutrition and taste our existing customers love,” stated Chelsie Hodge, CEO and Founder of Blender Bites. “We supply our products to some of the top retailers in America and continue to position ourselves as a leader in the competitive frozen smoothie category. Building distribution in states with warmer climates is a strategic measure to mitigate some of the seasonal buying patterns we see in colder climates,” continued Ms. Hodge.

Publix, heralded for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, is the largest employee-owned grocery chain in the US. With a workforce of over 250,000+ and operations spanning 1,300+ stores across eight states, Publix has consistently been recognized for its quality and service, including being named Retailer of the Year by Store Brands magazine in 2017 and topping Newsweek magazine’s America’s Best Customer Service in Supermarkets list every year from 2019 to 2024.3 The inclusion of Blender Bites’ products in Publix stores represents a significant expansion of the Company’s U.S. footprint, and an opportunity to introduce more consumers to its health-focused and convenient nutritional options. Management believes this Publix listing will elevate Blender Bites’ brand visibility and accessibility across the southeastern United States.

Superberry Sport™

Superberry Sport™ is a co-branded initiative with Orgain, LLC, a leader in organic nutrition. Established in 2009, Orgain has become a leading name in clean, organic nutrition. The Superberry Sport™ smoothie is a USDA-certified organic blend designed for optimal muscle recovery, featuring plant-based protein, tart cherry for combating oxidative stress, Maqui Berry to reduce inflammation, turmeric for alleviating soreness, B-vitamins for enhanced muscle recovery, and 14 essential vitamins and minerals for robust immune support. The development of Superberry Sport™ was done in conjunction with Emmy Award-winning artist Julianne Hough, and her involvement in the formulation process was described as a reflection of her dedication to health and wellness.



Green D-Tox ™

For a refreshing detox, Blender Bites offers the Green D-Tox™ smoothie which blends mango, coconut, and banana with 7 superfood greens, 12 vitamins & minerals, and fiber-full chia seeds rich in omega 3’s to support healthy digestion.

Daily Defen-C ™

To elevate immunity, Daily Defen-C™ smoothie offers a delightful fusion of pineapple, mango, peach, and apple, fortified with immune-boosting ginger, turmeric, camu camu, and over 12 plant-derived vitamins and minerals, plus over 2 billion probiotics to support digestive health.

Liquid Sunshine ™

For a mood lift, Blender Bites offers Liquid Sunshine™, a smoothie that is bursting with the bright flavours of peach, raspberry, and banana, enriched with D vitamins for a sunny disposition, Vitamins A, C & E for immune health, and over 12 essential plant-based vitamins & minerals to keep you walking on sunshine.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a multi award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen beverage products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2017 and quickly became a leader in the “easy smoothie” category in North America. With a focus on better-for-you ingredients and convenience, the Company is proud to be pre-portioned without the use of any inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free and contain functional ingredients such as whole food vitamins, collagen, and probiotics. Blender Bites 1-Step Smoothies and 1-Step Frappes are distributed in 5000 stores across North America in leading retailers such as Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, HEB, Loblaws and Sobeys.

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to the ability of the Company to be a leader in the frozen smoothie category and the ability of the Publix listing to elevate Blender Bites’ brand visibility and accessibility across the southeastern United States. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, fluctuations in capital markets, foreign exchange rates, availability and pricing of raw materials, energy and supplies; the ability to implement price increases successfully; stability in the competitive environment; no future product recalls; the ability of the Company to access cost effective capital when needed; and no unexpected or unforeseen events occurring that would materially alter the Company’s current plans. All of these assumptions have been derived from information currently available to the Company including information obtained by the Company from third-party sources. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

