Viatris Inc (VTRS:NAS) Company Profile: Analytics, Extensive Financial Metrics, and Benchmark Against Averages and Top Companies Within its Industry

This unique new report provides deep financial benchmarks for Viatris Inc (VTRS:NAS) compared to its top competitors and compared to the average for all companies within its primary industry. - This benchmarking study for Viatris Inc (VTRS:NAS) includes growth forecast for its primary industry for the current year and the next 7 years.

The purpose of this report is to provide vital corporate-specific benchmarks, comparing the Subject Company to its top competitors (on a company-by-company basis) and to the averages within its primary industry for all key metrics. This is a unique report containing high-value data. The report begins with a superb overview of the primary industry of the Subject Company, including historical industry revenues, revenue forecasts and CAGR.

Then the report moves into industry averages and metrics, then into data specific to the Subject Company, with comparative data for the Subject Company's top competitors. This report will save countless hours of research and analytical work for the end user.



Comprehensive benchmarks for the Subject Company:

Benchmarked against the leading firms in its primary industry

Benchmarked against the average for publicly-held companies (U.S.) in its industry.

This includes financial results, ratios, operating/financial statements and metrics in one package, including both the latest year and 6 most-recent historical years.

Detailed rankings of the Subject Company against top companies within the industry (U.S.-based firms) for key items including:

Approximate market capitalization

Employees

Revenues

Net income

3-Year revenue growth (%)

3-Year income growth (%)

Return on assets (%)

Return on equity (%)

Return on invested capital (%)

Leading competitors' profiles. Approximately 70 pages in length. Approximately 28 Charts.



Key Topics Covered:



I. Introduction

A. Core Benefits to Customer:

Comprehensive financial performance benchmarking, including, in one package, the Subject Company's

1) Financial results

2) Financial history

3) Ratios

4) Vital metrics

Industry-specific comparative financial analysis and benchmarking of the Subject Company to:

1) Deep financials of each of the leading firms in the Subject Company's primary industry

2) Detailed, multi-year financial averages for all companies within the industry

3) Rankings of the Subject Company against the top ten companies within the industry

Profiles of the Subject Company and of its industry's leading firms

II. Industry Analysis Summary of the Subject Company's Primary Industry

Industry revenues, employee count and growth rate

Top U.S. companies, by revenues (table)

Industry revenues, current and historical (chart)

Industry employee population, current and historical (chart)

Industry revenue yearly history and forecast with yearly CAGR

III. Industry Revenues, Historical and Projected

Historical revenues and annual growth rates

Projected revenues & annual growth rates

IV. Comparative Financial Benchmarks for the Subject Company by Industry Averages in a 6-year Time Series of Detailed Financials

A. Detailed table of companies used in computing these averages

B. Income statement averages

All income statement items, including cost of sales, SGA, R&D, salaries and wages, and EBITDA, with ratios

Chart showing average company's key expenses as a percent of revenues

C. Balance sheet averages

All items, including property plant and equipment; accumulated depreciation; goodwill; and long term debt, including ratios

D. Cash flow averages

All cash flow items

V. Competitive Summary of Top Companies Within the Industry, Profiles & Ranks

Profiles, financial reports, ranks & executive lists for up to 10 top U.S.-based corporations

A. Top companies within the industry ranked for key performance items

Approximate market capitalization

Employees

Revenues

Net income

3-Year revenue growth (%)

3-Year income growth (%)

Return on assets (%)

Return on equity (%)

Return on invested capital (%)

B. Benchmarking of the Subject Company and its industry's leading firms to each other and to their industry's averages for all financial analysis metrics

Income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements for the Subject Company and for each of the top companies compared to each other and to the overall industry average

C. Corporate profiles, comparative analysis of the Subject Company and of the top companies within its industry, including executive listings and financial results

Contact information, executive lists

Business descriptions

Key financial data for 6 years

Brands and divisions

Top salaries

Corporate culture

Charts comparing revenues vs. net income

VI. Data Description, Limited Warranty, Copyrights and Sources



