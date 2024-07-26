SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of FAT Brands

If you suffered losses exceeding $75,000 in FAT Brands between March 24, 2022 and May 10, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/FAT.



NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against FAT Brands Inc. (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW) and reminds investors of the August 6, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Defendants failed to disclose that Andrew A. Wiederhorn, the Company’s Chairman and former CEO, had received improper payments from the Company, exposing Fat Brands to criminal liability and; (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

On May 10, 2024, the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California issued a press release entitled "Former CEO and Controlling Shareholder of FAT Brands Inc., Former CFO, and a Tax Advisor Indicted in Alleged Scheme to Conceal $47 Million Paid to CEO in the Form of Shareholder Loans." The press release stated that "Andrew A. Wiederhorn, the former CEO and current controlling shareholder of the publicly traded Fat Brands Inc. (FAT), has been indicted on federal charges alleging a scheme to conceal $47 million in distributions he received in the form of shareholder loans from the IRS, FAT's minority shareholders, and the broader investing public, the Justice Department announced today."

On this news, the price of FAT Brands Class A common stock fell by $2.08 per share, or 27.73%, to close at $5.42 on May 10, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding FAT Brands’ conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

