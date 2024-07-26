OTTAWA, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coalition Against Workplace Discrimination will address the media to discuss shocking details from an internal report outlining widespread discrimination at Canada’s Privy Council Office (PCO).
The federal government is Canada’s largest single employer, and the PCO heads the country’s federal public service, while also supporting the Prime Minister and the federal Cabinet. As such, the findings of blatant discrimination are extremely troubling, and a concern to all Canadians.
Obtained through the Access to Information Act, the internal audit offered a number of recommendations which have yet to be publicized or implemented. The Coalition Against Workplace Discrimination will announce a number of calls to action in response to the findings.
WORKERS RIGHTS’ GROUPS RELEASE SECRET REPORT OUTLINING DISCRIMINATION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF CANADA’S PUBLIC SERVICE
DATE: Monday, July 29, 2024
TIME: 10:30am EDT
LOCATION: Parliament Hill, Ottawa - 135-B Press Conference Room, West Block
SPEAKERS: Nicholas Marcus Thompson - President, Black Class Action Secretariat; Nathan Prier - President, Canadian Association of Professional Employees; Larry Rousseau - Executive VP, Canadian Labour Congress; Sharon DeSousa - National President, Public Service Alliance of Canada.
MEDIA CONTACT: media@bcas-scrn.org
ABOUT:
The Coalition Against Workplace Discrimination formed in February 2024 and consists of: The Black Class Action Secretariat (BCAS), the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE), the Canadian Black Nurses Alliance (CBNA), The Enchanté Network, the Red Coalition, the Federation of Black Canadians (FBC), 613-819 Black Hub, the Black Canadians Civil Society Coalition (BCCSC) and The Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE)