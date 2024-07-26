OTTAWA, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coalition Against Workplace Discrimination will address the media to discuss shocking details from an internal report outlining widespread discrimination at Canada’s Privy Council Office (PCO).



The federal government is Canada’s largest single employer, and the PCO heads the country’s federal public service, while also supporting the Prime Minister and the federal Cabinet. As such, the findings of blatant discrimination are extremely troubling, and a concern to all Canadians.

Obtained through the Access to Information Act, the internal audit offered a number of recommendations which have yet to be publicized or implemented. The Coalition Against Workplace Discrimination will announce a number of calls to action in response to the findings.

WORKERS RIGHTS’ GROUPS RELEASE SECRET REPORT OUTLINING DISCRIMINATION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF CANADA’S PUBLIC SERVICE

DATE: Monday, July 29, 2024

TIME: 10:30am EDT

LOCATION: Parliament Hill, Ottawa - 135-B Press Conference Room, West Block

SPEAKERS: Nicholas Marcus Thompson - President, Black Class Action Secretariat; Nathan Prier - President, Canadian Association of Professional Employees; Larry Rousseau - Executive VP, Canadian Labour Congress; Sharon DeSousa - National President, Public Service Alliance of Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT: media@bcas-scrn.org