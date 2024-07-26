SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Agenus Inc. - AGEN

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Agenus Inc. (“Agenus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGEN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Agenus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 18, 2024, Agenus issued a press release “announc[ing] the results of its end-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for the advancement of its immunotherapy combination, botensilimab (BOT) and balstilimab (BAL), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (r/r MSS CRC) with no active liver metastases (NLM).” The press release stated that the “FDA advised against submission of these results in support of an Accelerated Approval based on their view that objective response rates may not translate to survival benefit.”

On this news, Agenus’s stock price fell $10.43 per share, or 58.83%, to close at $7.30 per share on July 18, 2024.

