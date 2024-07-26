AmeriCorps and Veterans Affairs Partner to Support Veterans and Promote Civilian Service

New Orleans, LA, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps and the US Department of Veterans Affairs signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the two agencies at the 43rd National Veterans Wheelchair Games. The signing ceremony took place at the New Orleans Convention Center, site of this year’s Wheelchair Games, with representatives from AmeriCorps NCCC, AmeriCorps Seniors and VA’s National Veterans Sports Program and Special Events.

The multi-year Memorandum of Understanding continues collaboration between the two agencies to promote independence and healthy lifestyles through therapeutic and adaptive sports for veterans with living with physical disabilities, while strengthening community support and awareness for veterans’ programs and AmeriCorps’ service opportunities.

“Like the military, AmeriCorps unites people from different backgrounds to pursue common goals – providing a shared sense of purpose and an appreciation for diversity that is urgently needed at this time of polarization and division. The 13,000 veterans who serve in AmeriCorps Seniors are an example to us all, as they play their part in a network that serves over 163,000 veteran and military families nationwide.” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps.

“We are grateful for AmeriCorps members and volunteers for their passion to serve veterans and their families at VA’s national adaptive sports events,” said Dr. Ajit Pai, Executive Director, VA’s Office of Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Services. “From distributing supplies and building competition sites, to offering genuine kindness and support to every veteran they meet, AmeriCorps embodies the true spirit of team and plays a crucial role in the success of our rehabilitation sports programs.”

“The AmeriCorps teams have been outstanding partners of the National Veterans Wheelchair Games, and we’ve been incredibly fortunate to have their support since 2016,” said Dave Tostenrude, Director, National Veterans Wheelchair Games. “Their members work tirelessly alongside us to ensure every detail is handled, which results in an exceptional experience for our veterans.”

“We are greatly appreciative of the Veteran Affair's trust in AmeriCorps to serve those who have given so much of themselves for the benefit of us all,” said Samantha “Sam” Satre, AmeriCorps member with NCCC.

"It's about helping people. with AmeriCorps you never leave a senior behind,” said Rev. Richard Bell, AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer with RSVP.

The National Veterans Wheelchair Games, co-presented by VA and Paralyzed Veterans of America, is the world’s largest annual wheelchair rehabilitation sports event exclusively for veterans. Each year, hundreds of veterans who have sustained permanent physical injury or neurological impairment use rehabilitation through sports and recreation to compete in 20+ events and enjoy camaraderie. During the games, AmeriCorps members from the NCCC program and volunteers from AmeriCorps Seniors help set up and break down sporting event venues, assist participants with their wheelchairs when they load and unload from buses, and support and engage with participants between events. Veterans Affairs’ Office of National Veterans Sports Programs and Special Events educates veterans and attendees of the games about civilian service opportunities with AmeriCorps, and actively promote these service opportunities throughout the year.

Transitioning from military service to civilian life can be difficult, regardless of the existence of injury or impairment. Some studies show that at least a quarter of the 200,000 veterans who transition to civilian life each year struggled with the experience. When it comes to serving veterans, AmeriCorps has a dual mission of supporting military families and engaging returned and retired service members by providing opportunities to continue their service. Approximately 13,000 veterans extend their service to America each year by participating in AmeriCorps programs, where they can connect with a mission and a community.

RSVP, one of three AmeriCorps Seniors programs, engages volunteers who are 55 and over, from all backgrounds, in collective community service projects. These AmeriCorps Senior volunteers in New Orleans will be supporting the Wheelchair Games alongside AmeriCorps members in the NCCC program.

AmeriCorps members in the NCCC program are 18-26-year-olds who serve in teams that are mobilized to meet our nation’s greatest needs. Once deployed, teams live in the communities they serve to better understand the community, participate in service-learning, and build leadership and life skills. They respond to disasters, care for our environment, and complete critical community enhancement and infrastructure projects. NCCC teams serve thousands of military and veteran families each year. They provide veterans access to benefits and services, help create affordable housing, and strengthen community health and safety.