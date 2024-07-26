SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of General Motors Company - GM

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of General Motors Company (“GM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether GM and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In 2022, GM filed a petition with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration seeking permission to deploy up to 2,500 self-driving Origin vehicles annually without human controls such as a steering wheel, brake pedals or mirrors. Then, on July 23, 2024, GM announced that it was indefinitely delaying its planned Origin vehicle, stating that it would instead use a conventional next-generation Bolt electric vehicle as the platform for its planned Cruise robotaxi.

On this news, GM’s stock price fell $3.18 per share, or 6.42%, to close at $46.38 per share on July 23, 2024.

