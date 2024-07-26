Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Second Quarter Earnings of 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC Pink: MUEL) (the “Company”) announces its second-quarter earnings of 2024. 

                          
PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SIX-MONTH REPORT
Unaudited
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
              
   Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
   June 30 June 30 June 30
   2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023
              
Net Sales $65,670  $59,931  $116,026  $116,282  $228,900  $221,050 
Cost of Sales  45,871   41,379   80,431   80,933   158,123   165,816 
Gross Profit $19,799  $18,552  $35,595  $35,349  $70,777  $55,234 
Selling, General and Administrative Expense  11,417   12,714   21,775   25,301   84,743   39,675 
Operating Income (Loss) $8,382  $5,838  $13,820  $10,048  $(13,966) $15,559 
Interest Income (Expense)  70   (80)  (1,178)  (177)  (1,351)  (369)
Other Income  506   613   2,050   1,333   3,383   2,310 
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $8,958  $6,371  $14,692  $11,204  $(11,934) $17,500 
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes  2,154   1,558   3,439   2,724   (4,817)  4,140 
Net Income (Loss) $6,804  $4,813  $11,253  $8,480  $(7,117) $13,360 
              
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share ––Basic and Diluted $7.26  $4.43  $11.13  $7.81  ($6.79) $12.31 
              


    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
    
 Six Months Ended
 June 30
 2024 2023
    
Net Income$11,253  $8,480 
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:   
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (780)  441 
Comprehensive Income$10,473  $8,921 
    


    
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    
 June 30 December 31
 2024 2023
    
Cash and Short-Term Investments$3,409  $1,883 
Marketable Securities 18,169   32,042 
Accounts Receivable 35,662   25,166 
Reserve for Doubtful Accounts (1,141)  
Inventories (FIFO) 44,379   45,910 
LIFO Reserve (21,310)  (21,774)
Inventories (LIFO) 23,069   24,136 
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 29   27 
Other Current Assets 5,920   3,537 
Current Assets$85,117  $86,791 
    
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 44,253   42,011 
Right of Use Assets 2,280   2,421 
Other Assets 2,823   2,590 
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases -   456 
Total Assets$134,473  $134,269 
    
Accounts Payable$15,284  $11,041 
Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt 631   640 
Current Lease Liabilities 350   402 
Advance Billings 18,865   27,383 
Pension Liabilities 32   32 
Other Current Liabilities 26,520   19,599 
Current Liabilities$61,682  $59,097 
    
Long-Term Debt 8,407   8,880 
Long-Term Pension Liabilities 217   233 
Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,696   1,768 
Lease Liabilities 777   775 
Total Liabilities$72,779  $70,753 
Shareholders' Investment 61,694   63,516 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment$134,473  $134,269 
    


 
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
    
 June 30 December 31
 2024 2023
Book Value per Common Share$65.85  $58.50 
Total Shares Outstanding 936,837   1,085,711 
Backlog$187,336  $97,350 
    


             
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
               
  Common Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained
Earnings		 Treasury Stock Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		 Total
Balance, December 31, 2023 $1,508  $9,708  $67,181  $(10,787) $(4,094) $63,516 
Add (Deduct):            
Net Income      11,253       11,253 
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax          (780)  (780)
Dividends, $.30 per Common Share      (378)      (378)
Treasury Stock Acquisition        (11,910)    (11,910)
Other      (7)      (7)
Balance, June 30, 2024 $1,508  $9,708  $78,049  $(22,697) $(4,874) $61,694 
             


    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
 Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2024		 Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2023
Operating Activities:   
    
Net Income$11,253  $8,480 
    
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:   
Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense (16)  (818)
Bad Debt (Recovery) Expense -   (19)
Depreciation & Amortization 3,427   3,027 
Loss (Gain) on Disposal of Equipment 175   - 
(Gain) on Sales of Equipment (106)  (33)
Change in Assets and Liabilities   
(Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable (9,354)  (3,854)
Dec (Inc) in Inventories 1,290   (3,444)
(Inc) in Prepayments (2,389)  (643)
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases (80)  (69)
Dec in Other Assets 738   307 
Inc in Accounts Payable 4,242   1,330 
(Dec) Inc in Accrued Income Tax (1,165)  1,911 
(Dec) Inc in Other Accrued Expenses (227)  4,919 
(Dec) in Advanced Billings (8,519)  (4,647)
Inc (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 8,306   (2,927)
Inc in Lease Liability for Operating 57   - 
Inc in Lease Liability for Financing -   133 
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating (53)  (137)
(Dec) Inc in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities (78)  8 
(Dec) Inc in Other Long-Term Liabilities (93)  599 
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities$7,408  $4,123 
    
Investing Activities   
Intangibles -   (62)
Purchases of Marketable Securities (24,649)  - 
Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 38,522   - 
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 131   67 
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (6,612)  (3,190)
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities$7,392  $(3,185)
    
Financing Activities   
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing (22)  (98)
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (751)  (1,673)
Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net 754   1,673 
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (422)  (318)
Dividends Paid (378)  (326)
Treasury Stock Acquisitions (11,910)  - 
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities$(12,729) $(742)
    
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes (545)  535 
    
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents$1,526  $731 
    
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 1,883   38,176 
    
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter$3,409  $38,907 
    

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A.  The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30
Revenue2024 2023
Domestic$52,830  $48,295 
Mueller BV$13,164  $12,073 
Eliminations$(324) $(437)
Net Revenue$65,670  $59,931 
   

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30
Revenue2024 2023
Domestic$91,707  $93,880 
Mueller BV$24,989  $23,377 
Eliminations$(670) $(975)
Net Revenue$116,026  $116,282 
   

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30
Revenue2024 2023
Domestic$180,833  $176,642 
Mueller BV$49,322  $45,695 
Eliminations$(1,255) $(1,287)
Net Revenue$228,900  $221,050 
   

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30
Net Income2024 2023
Domestic$6,027  $4,705 
Mueller BV$774  $110 
Eliminations$3  $(2)
Net Income (Loss)$6,804  $4,813 
   

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30
Net Income2024 2023
Domestic$10,075  $9,155 
Mueller BV$1,148  $(660)
Eliminations$30  $(15)
Net Income (Loss)$11,253  $8,480 
   

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30
Net Income2024 2023
Domestic$(10,408) $14,322 
Mueller BV$3,285  $(941)
Eliminations$6  $(21)
Net Income Loss$(7,117) $13,360 
   

B.  June 30, 2024 backlog is $187.3 million compared to $106.0 million at June 30, 2023. The majority of this backlog is in the U.S. where backlog is $181.2 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $98.7 million at June 30, 2023. The $82.5 million increase in U.S. backlog is from the pharmaceutical divisions. In the Netherlands, backlog is down slightly with $6.5 million on June 30, 2024 versus $7.7 million on June 30, 2023.

C.  Compared to last year, revenue is up $5.7 million (9.6%) on a three-month basis; flat on a six-month basis and up $7.9 million (3.6%) for the trailing twelve months. In the U.S., revenues show a similar pattern. Increased revenue from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage divisions are partially offset by the lower revenue from the components division coming off record revenue in late 2022 and early 2023. In the Netherlands business continues to improve with revenue above last year for all three timeframes.

Net Income is up $2.0 million for three-months; $2.8 million for six months but down $20.4 million before removing the pension settlement charges incurred in December 2023. In the Netherlands, earnings continue to improve following the business restructuring in the Spring of 2023. Efficiencies achieved from the restructuring along with strategic price increases have led to the improved earnings.

We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events such as the pension settlement. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below) show improved results from the strong 2023 for all three timeframes primarily from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage divisions.

Results Ending June 30th
 Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30
(In Thousands)2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023
Domestic Net Income$6,027  $4,705  $10,075  $9,155  $(10,408) $14,322 
Income Tax Expense$1,899  $1,468  $3,070  $2,873  $(4,560) $4,430 
Domestic EBT - GAAP$7,926  $6,173  $13,145  $12,028  $(14,968) $18,752 
LIFO Adjustment$(246) $424  $(463) $239  $(619) $1,528 
Pension Adjustment$-  $-  $-  $-  $41,774  $- 
Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP$7,680  $6,597  $12,682  $12,267  $26,187  $20,280 
                        

D.  On July 26, 2024, the Company announced construction of a new $20 million facility adding 100,000 square feet of additional space to expand production and research and development. The new facility will be funded through cash and potential new debt. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2024 and complete in the fall of 2025.

E.  On March 12, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized a tender offer effective from March 15, 2024 through May 7, 2024 for up to $10 million with the option to go to $15 million of the Company’s common stock at a price of $80 per share. On April 26, 2024, the Company announced that it would purchase shares up to $15 million. On May 7, 2024, the Company announced that the tender offer had expired with 148,874 shares tendered for $11.9 million. After the completion of the tender offer, cash and marketable securities are $21.6 million as of June 30, 2024.

F.  The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.09 for June, 2023; 1.10 for December, 2023 and 1.07 for June, 2024, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2023 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com.

