DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Futurity First Insurance Customers Whose Personal Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Futurity First Insurance (“FFIG”). FFIG learned of suspicious activity on or about May 23, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.



About Futurity First Insurance

Futurity First Insurance, established in 2008, is an insurance and financial advisory firm headquartered in Connecticut.

What happened

Recently, Futurity First Insurance discovered that hackers gained access to several employee and independent agent email accounts. FFIG initiated an investigation into this intrusion on or about May 23, 2024, and confirmed the unauthorized access to certain company email accounts. After a comprehensive review of the email contents, it was determined that one or more emails or attachments contained personal data, which could have included names, Social Security Numbers, and Driver’s License Numbers. On July 24, 2024, Futurity First Insurance began notifying those affected by the data breach incident.

How can you protect your personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to understand the risks of possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft, and your legal options for mitigating such risks, including joining a class action lawsuit.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the FFIG data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving WARN Act violations, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, data breaches, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

