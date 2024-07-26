Poulin I Willey I Anastopoulo Announces Investigation Of Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc (CRWD)

Charleston, South Carolina, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poulin Willey Anastopoulo LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (“CrowdStrike” or “Company”). Investors who purchased the securities of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) are encouraged to contact us concerning their investment losses and any additional information they may have about CrowdStrike that may aid in the investigation. The investigation concerns whether CrowdStrike and its officers and/or directors have violated the federal securities laws.

According to publicly available information, in the early morning hours of July 19, 2024, the Company pushed out a software update that was the root of the cause of the chaotic massive tech disruption across the world that hit airlines, banks, businesses, schools, and government, along with some health and emergency services. Specifically, it concerned a software update for Windows operating system issued by CrowdStrike. According to CNN, one expert said it could be the “largest IT outage in history.”

On July 18, 2024, CrowdStrike stock closed at $343.05 per/share on trading of 4.55 million shares. After the bad news hit early in the day on July 19, 2024, the stock dropped to $304.96 per/share on volume of 42.1 million shares, a drop of $38.09 per/share or over 11% from the July 18 close, the day before CrowdStrike’s software caused the massive outages. The next trading day on July 22, 2024, the stock continued to get pounded, closing at $263.91 per/share on volume of 49.6 million or a per-share drop of over 13% from the previous close on July 19, 2024. Throughout the two-day fallout, CrowdStrike’s stock went from $343.05 per/share on July 18 to fall to $263.91 per/share at the close of the market on July 22, 2024. That’s a drop of $79.14 per/share or almost 25%. Investors have lost billions.

