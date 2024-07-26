FutureFuel Corp. Investors Notice: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at 3106928883 at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises FutureFuel Corp. (“FutureFuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FF) investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired shares.

On May 10, 2024, FutureFuel disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it “has identified a correction required to be made to its historical consolidated statements of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023, nine months ended September 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2023”, “relat[ing] solely to the reported amount of ‘Other assets’ and the resulting total amount of ‘Net Cash Flows From Operating Activities’ and the reported amount of ‘Collateralization of derivative instruments’ and the resulting total amount of ‘Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities’ in the respective consolidated statements of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023, nine months ended September 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the ‘Correction’).” Accordingly, FutureFuel advised that certain of the Company’s previous financial statements should no longer be relied upon and would be restated.

On this news, FutureFuel’s stock price fell $0.47 per share, or 8.55%, to close at $5.03 per share on May 13, 2024.

