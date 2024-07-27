DEXCOM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DexCom, Inc. on Behalf of DexCom Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DexCom, Inc. (“DexCom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DXCM) on behalf of DexCom stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether DexCom has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 25, 2024, after the closure of market trading, DexCom issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The Company reported revenue figures amounting to $1.004 billion. However, the press release conveyed that the Company’s performance did not meet its established high standards of execution. Furthermore, DexCom revised its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year of 2024, projecting a revenue range between $4 billion and $4.05 billion. This adjustment was attributed to "certain unique items impacting 2024 seasonality," which have been identified as factors influencing the Company’s financial outlook.

Following this news, DexCom stock was trading down 39% during pre-market trading on July 26, 2024.

