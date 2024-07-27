VICOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vicor Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Vicor Corporation (“Vicor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VICR) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Vicor securities between April 26, 2023 and February 22, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 23, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, during the class period, Defendants created the false and/or materially misleading impression that Vicor had secured a significant deal for its H100 product that, according to analysts, was Nvidia Corporation. These statements proved incorrect when first, on October 24, 2023, Vicor conspicuously failed to discuss the deal and then later, on February 22, 2024, when the Company issued a press release announcing its end of year earnings and flagged a sharp reversal in new contracts and sales. From an intra-class period high of nearly $100/share, Vicor’s stock price has fallen approximately 60%.

