Mohawk Industries 公佈第二季度業績

喬治亞州卡爾霍恩, July 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc.（NYSE: MHK）今天宣佈 2024 年第二季度淨盈利為 1.57 億美元，每股盈利（「EPS」）為 2.46 美元；調整後淨盈利為 1.92 億美元，調整後每股盈利為 3.00 美元。 2024 年第二季度的淨銷售額為 28 億美元，按報告較上年下跌 5.1%，按調整後基礎計算則下跌 4.5%。 2023 年第二季度，該公司報告淨銷售額為 30 億美元，淨盈利為 1.01 億美元，每股盈利報 1.58 美元；調整後淨盈利為 1.76 億美元，而調整後每股盈利則為 2.76 美元。
截至 2024 年 6 月 29 日為止的六個月內，淨盈利及每股盈利分別為 2.62 億美元及 4.10 美元；調整後淨盈利為 3.10 億美元，調整後每股盈利則為 4.85 美元。 2024 年首六個月的淨銷售額為 55 億美元，按報告較上年下跌 4.8%，按調整後基礎計算則下跌 5.0%。 截至 2023 年 7 月 1 日為止的六個月內，淨銷售額為 58 億美元，淨盈利為 1.81 億美元，每股盈利則為 2.84 美元；調整後淨盈利報 2.88 億美元，而調整後每股盈利則報 4.51 美元。
對於該公司第二季度的業績，主席暨行政總裁 Jeff Lorberbaum 作出評論時表示：「季度業績表現反映出我們著眼於業務上的可控制因素，當中包括銷售舉措、成本控制及重組活動。 由於提高生產力舉措及重組，以及能源和原材料成本下降，我們的調整後每股盈利得以上升，部分被定價、產品組合及外匯不利因素等市場壓力所抵銷。 我們在季內所產生的自由現金流約為 1.42 億美元，今年迄今所產生的自由現金流總值為 2.39 億美元。 在季內，我們以大概 9,000 萬美元回購約 75.5 萬股，相當於公司股份的 1.2%。
儘管全球市場環境疲軟，公司第二季度的業績卻超出我們預期。 雖然商業渠道中出現一些放緩情況，但此類別的表現仍然優於住宅渠道。 對公司產品的長期需求強勁，惟來自各地區住宅渠道的購買力度依然疲弱。 在季內，我們採取的措施提高了許多產品類別的銷量，不過增幅被消費者購買較便宜的產品及競爭性定價所抵銷。 由於受通脹及未來不明朗因素的影響，消費者繼續推遲大型可自由支配的採購，住宅改建所承受的壓力最大。 此外，地板改建受到房屋成交率的重大影響，由於按揭利率上升、房屋價格上漲，以及業主們的「鎖定效應」，房屋成交率仍然受壓。
為了降低成本及讓業務適應目前的狀況，我們現正啟動額外的重組活動，可為公司每年節省 1 億美元，當中 2,000 至 2,500 萬美元可在今年入賬。 這些活動的現金成本約為 4,000 萬美元，而總成本則大概為 1.30 億美元。 實施的時間表將因應項目而異，有些會延長到 2025 年以至 2026 年。 在各個業務部門，我們將會閒置生產力較低的業務，整合地區倉庫並且利用科技來降低行政成本。 我們亦將會淘汰效能較低的設備，並且精簡所供應的產品。 除了這些行動以外，公司的團隊現正履行多項其他措施來應付目前的環境。
與上年相比，全球陶瓷業務部門（Global Ceramic Segment）於第二季度按報告的淨銷售額下跌 3.4%，按調整後基礎計算則下挫 2.9%。 由於價格和產品組合以及外匯不利因素帶來的不利影響，該部門的營業利潤率按報告為 7.4%，經調整後為 8.5%，部分被投入成本降低和生產力提高所抵銷。 除了重組的舉措外，我們還跨部門實施了多個降低成本的項目，當中包括產品再造、流程改進及精簡行政職能。 為了提升產品組合，我們正採用尖端的印刷、拋光及修正技術，為產品特色化作出投資。 5 月 10 日，美國商務部（U.S. Department of Commerce）宣佈對印度進口瓷磚展開反傾銷及反補貼稅的調查。 美國瓷磚同業工會相信，此舉可能會導致實施關稅，稅率介乎 400% 至 800% 之間。 鑑於印度廣泛的傾銷行為，墨西哥已經對印度瓷磚提高進口關稅，而我們所在的其他市場現正研究採取類似的選項。 在美國方面，公司憑藉高端的設計能力、本地製造及廣泛的分銷基礎設施，正值提升我們在承建商及商業領域的參與程度。 在歐洲方面，我們善用製造及設計造型上的優勢，創製出更高價值的產品，令單位銷售量得以超越去年的水平。
與上年相比，世界其他地區地板業務部門（Flooring Rest of the World Segment）於第二季度的淨銷售額按報告下跌 8.3%，按調整後基礎計算則下挫 7.0%。 由於價格和產品組合帶來的不利影響以及重組成本增加，該部門的營業利潤率按報告為 9.0%，經調整後為 12.6%，部分被投入成本降低和生產力提高所抵銷。 在歐洲方面，市場環境依然低迷，消費者可自由支配支出受到限制。 通脹減退令歐洲央行（European Central Bank）於 6 月 6 日調低主要利率，隨後可能會進一步減息。 在此充滿挑戰的環境中，我們專注於推動銷售額，例如加強產品的供應、實施宣傳推廣及履行策略營銷活動。 因為這些舉措，我們的層壓板、LVT 及面板的銷量得以從去年的低水平中回升。 除重組活動外，我們現正啟動多個項目來改善生產力、提高產量及降低人工成本。
與上年相比，北美地板業務部門（Flooring North America Segment）於第二季度的銷售額下挫 4.3%。 由於投入成本降低，生產力提高及重組成本減少，該部門的營業利潤率按報告為 8.2%，經調整後為 8.6%，部分被價格和產品組合的不利影響所抵銷。 儘管市場環境充滿挑戰，某些產品及渠道的按年銷量有所改善，不過有部分被價格和產品組合的狀況所抵銷。 今年，我們擴大與美國較大型屋宇承建商的合作關係，這些承建商在市場的佔有率正在增加。 在零售及承建商渠道中，LVT 及層壓板系列的銷售較為強勁。 我們近期正加大對層壓板的擴張力度，以滿足對防水地板的更高需求。 商業領域的表現仍然優於住宅領域，當中酒店（款待業）、政府和教育渠道領先，惟啟動的項目較少。
我們預計目前的環境會在第三季度持續，利率上升、通脹及房屋銷售疲弱對市場構成影響。 在目前環境中，我們正實施計劃來完善收入和成本。 當市道復甦時，重組舉措將可顯著節省成本及提升業績表現。 我們繼續受惠於能源及原材料成本下降，部分被勞動力和貨運通脹所抵銷。 在第三季內，鑑於行業銷售量低迷、消費者大額購買的支出受限及消費者選購較便宜的產品，我們預計價格壓力仍會持續。 一如以往，歐洲的暑假將會對我們的銷售額及業績表現帶來季節性影響。 鑑於這些因素，我們預計，扣除重組或其他一次性費用後，第三季度調整後的每股盈利將介乎 2.80 美元至 2.90 美元之間。
我們一方面對短期環境作出應對，另一方面正準備把握行業反彈時所出現的需求。 住宅改建為行業的最大類別，當利率下降及消費者信心改善時，住宅改建應可帶領復甦。 在各個地區，隨著經濟轉強，新住宅建築及商業項目將會啟動，對產品的投資將會提升我們的角色。 作為全球最大的地板製造商，當市道復甦時，我們具備創新的產品、能力和財務實力來完善業績。」
關於 MOHAWK INDUSTRIES
Mohawk Industries 是全球領先的地板材料製造商，致力於為世界各地的住宅和商業空間提供優質產品。 Mohawk 垂直整合了製造與分銷流程，為地氈、小地毯、瓷磚、層壓材料、木材、石材及乙烯基塑料地板的生產提供了競爭優勢。 我們的創新能力於業內傲視同儕，公司品牌因所生產的產品和使用的技術而與眾不同，可以滿足所有改建和新建設項目的需求。 我們旗下的品牌在業內備受認可，其中包括 American Olean、Daltile、Eliane、Elizabeth、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、Grupo Daltile、Karastan、Marazzi、Moduleo、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Performance Accessories、Pergo、Quick-Step、Unilin 及 Vitromex。 Mohawk 在過去二十年間成功從一家美國地毯製造商轉型為全球最大地板公司，其業務範圍遍及澳洲、巴西、歐洲、馬來西亞、墨西哥、紐西蘭、俄羅斯和美國。
|MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(In millions, except per share data)
|June 29, 2024
|July 1, 2023
|June 29, 2024
|July 1, 2023
|Net sales
|$
|2,801.3
|2,950.5
|5,480.7
|5,756.7
|Cost of sales
|2,077.5
|2,218.5
|4,107.4
|4,381.3
|Gross profit
|723.8
|732.0
|1,373.3
|1,375.4
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|509.8
|578.9
|1,012.7
|1,096.6
|Operating income
|214.0
|153.1
|360.6
|278.8
|Interest expense
|12.6
|22.9
|27.5
|40.0
|Other expense, net
|1.6
|2.2
|0.5
|1.6
|Earnings before income taxes
|199.8
|128.0
|332.6
|237.2
|Income tax expense
|42.3
|26.8
|70.1
|55.7
|Net earnings including noncontrolling interests
|157.5
|101.2
|262.5
|181.5
|Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|0.1
|—
|0.1
|0.1
|Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|157.4
|101.2
|262.4
|181.4
|Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|2.47
|1.59
|4.12
|2.85
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
|63.6
|63.7
|63.7
|63.6
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|2.46
|1.58
|4.10
|2.84
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|63.9
|63.9
|64.0
|63.9
|Other Financial Information
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(In millions)
|June 29, 2024
|July 1, 2023
|June 29, 2024
|July 1, 2023
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|233.6
|263.6
|417.3
|520.9
|Less: Capital expenditures
|91.4
|116.7
|178.2
|245.2
|Free cash flow
|$
|142.2
|146.9
|239.1
|275.7
|Depreciation and amortization
|$
|171.5
|156.6
|325.7
|326.5
|MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|(In millions)
|June 29, 2024
|July 1, 2023
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|497.4
|570.9
|Receivables, net
|2,018.5
|2,087.1
|Inventories
|2,579.9
|2,618.7
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|545.5
|574.6
|Total current assets
|5,641.3
|5,851.3
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|4,759.2
|4,957.2
|Right of use operating lease assets
|396.2
|400.4
|Goodwill
|1,136.7
|2,031.0
|Intangible assets, net
|841.4
|888.0
|Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets
|504.8
|457.3
|Total assets
|$
|13,279.6
|14,585.2
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|$
|718.0
|1,038.0
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|2,109.8
|2,143.8
|Current operating lease liabilities
|109.9
|106.1
|Total current liabilities
|2,937.7
|3,287.9
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|1,691.5
|2,013.3
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|301.6
|310.6
|Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities
|696.3
|761.4
|Total liabilities
|5,627.1
|6,373.2
|Total stockholders' equity
|7,652.5
|8,212.0
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|13,279.6
|14,585.2
|Segment Information
|Three Months Ended
|As of or for the Six Months Ended
|(In millions)
|June 29, 2024
|July 1, 2023
|June 29, 2024
|July 1, 2023
|Net sales:
|Global Ceramic
|$
|1,115.6
|1,155.4
|2,160.4
|2,214.7
|Flooring NA
|958.5
|1,001.7
|1,858.7
|1,955.1
|Flooring ROW
|727.2
|793.4
|1,461.6
|1,586.9
|Consolidated net sales
|$
|2,801.3
|2,950.5
|5,480.7
|5,756.7
|Operating income (loss):
|Global Ceramic
|$
|83.1
|84.0
|131.9
|147.3
|Flooring NA
|78.3
|37.2
|123.3
|35.2
|Flooring ROW
|65.6
|87.0
|136.5
|162.2
|Corporate and intersegment eliminations
|(13.0
|)
|(55.1
|)
|(31.1
|)
|(65.9
|)
|Consolidated operating income
|$
|214.0
|153.1
|360.6
|278.8
|Assets:
|Global Ceramic
|$
|4,931.5
|5,546.2
|Flooring NA
|3,940.2
|4,210.2
|Flooring ROW
|3,899.2
|4,295.2
|Corporate and intersegment eliminations
|508.7
|533.6
|Consolidated assets
|$
|13,279.6
|14,585.2
|Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(In millions, except per share data)
|June 29, 2024
|July 1, 2023
|June 29, 2024
|July 1, 2023
|Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|157.4
|101.2
|262.4
|181.4
|Adjusting items:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|41.4
|41.7
|49.3
|73.7
|Inventory step-up from purchase accounting
|—
|1.3
|—
|4.6
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees
|1.3
|48.0
|10.1
|49.0
|Adjustments of indemnification asset
|(0.2
|)
|(0.1
|)
|2.2
|(1.0
|)
|Income taxes - adjustments of uncertain tax position
|0.2
|0.1
|(2.2
|)
|1.0
|Income tax effect of adjusting items
|(8.6
|)
|(16.1
|)
|(11.5
|)
|(20.7
|)
|Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|191.5
|176.1
|310.3
|288.0
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|3.00
|2.76
|4.85
|4.51
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|63.9
|63.9
|64.0
|63.9
|Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt
|(In millions)
|June 29, 2024
|Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|$
|718.0
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|1,691.5
|Total debt
|2,409.5
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|497.4
|Net debt
|$
|1,912.1
|Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
|Trailing Twelve
|Three Months Ended
|Months Ended
|(In millions)
|September 30,
2023
|December 31,
2023
|March 30,
2024
|June 29,
2024
|June 29,
2024
|Net earnings (loss) including noncontrolling interests
|$
|(760.3
|)
|139.4
|105.0
|157.5
|(358.4
|)
|Interest expense
|20.1
|17.4
|14.9
|12.6
|65.0
|Income tax expense
|15.0
|14.2
|27.8
|42.3
|99.3
|Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(0.2
|)
|0.1
|—
|(0.1
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Depreciation and amortization(1)
|149.6
|154.2
|154.2
|171.5
|629.5
|EBITDA
|(575.8
|)
|325.3
|301.9
|383.8
|435.2
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|47.6
|6.0
|5.4
|20.9
|79.9
|Inventory step-up from purchase accounting
|(0.1
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(0.1
|)
|Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles
|876.1
|1.6
|—
|—
|877.7
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees
|43.5
|(4.7
|)
|8.8
|1.3
|48.9
|Adjustments of indemnification asset
|(1.9
|)
|(0.1
|)
|2.4
|(0.2
|)
|0.2
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|389.4
|328.1
|318.5
|405.8
|1,441.8
|Net debt to adjusted EBITDA
|1.3
(1)Includes accelerated depreciation of ($0.5) for Q3 2023, $2.6 for Q4 2023, $2.4 for Q1 2024 and $20.5 for Q2 2024.
|Reconciliation of Net Sales to Adjusted Net Sales
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(In millions)
|June 29, 2024
|June 29, 2024
|Mohawk Consolidated
|Net sales
|$
|2,801.3
|5,480.7
|Adjustment for constant shipping days
|(8.7
|)
|8.1
|Adjustment for constant exchange rates
|25.0
|29.4
|Adjustment for acquisition volume
|—
|(47.8
|)
|Adjusted net sales
|$
|2,817.6
|5,470.4
|Three Months Ended
|June 29, 2024
|Global Ceramic
|Net sales
|$
|1,115.6
|Adjustment for constant shipping days
|(8.7
|)
|Adjustment for constant exchange rates
|14.6
|Adjusted net sales
|$
|1,121.5
|Flooring ROW
|Net sales
|$
|727.2
|Adjustment for constant exchange rates
|10.4
|Adjusted net sales
|$
|737.6
|Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit
|Three Months Ended
|(In millions)
|June 29, 2024
|July 1, 2023
|Gross Profit
|$
|723.8
|732.0
|Adjustments to gross profit:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|35.2
|30.4
|Inventory step-up from purchase accounting
|—
|1.3
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|759.0
|763.7
|Adjusted gross profit as a percent of net sales
|27.1
|%
|25.9
|%
|Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|Three Months Ended
|(In millions)
|June 29, 2024
|July 1, 2023
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|509.8
|578.9
|Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|(6.2
|)
|(11.3
|)
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees
|(1.3
|)
|(48.0
|)
|Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|502.3
|519.6
|Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales
|17.9
|%
|17.6
|%
|Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
|Three Months Ended
|(In millions)
|June 29, 2024
|July 1, 2023
|Mohawk Consolidated
|Operating income
|$
|214.0
|153.1
|Adjustments to operating income:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|41.4
|41.7
|Inventory step-up from purchase accounting
|—
|1.3
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees
|1.3
|48.0
|Adjusted operating income
|$
|256.7
|244.1
|Adjusted operating income as a percent of net sales
|9.2
|%
|8.3
|%
|Global Ceramic
|Operating income
|$
|83.1
|84.0
|Adjustments to segment operating income:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|11.7
|13.8
|Inventory step-up from purchase accounting
|—
|1.3
|Adjusted segment operating income
|$
|94.8
|99.1
|Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales
|8.5
|%
|8.6
|%
|Flooring NA
|Operating income
|$
|78.3
|37.2
|Adjustments to segment operating income:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|3.7
|18.5
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees
|—
|4.9
|Adjusted segment operating income
|$
|82.0
|60.6
|Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales
|8.6
|%
|6.0
|%
|Flooring ROW
|Operating income
|$
|65.6
|87.0
|Adjustments to segment operating income:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|25.8
|9.4
|Adjusted segment operating income
|$
|91.4
|96.4
|Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales
|12.6
|%
|12.2
|%
|Corporate and intersegment eliminations
|Operating (loss)
|$
|(13.0
|)
|(55.1
|)
|Adjustments to segment operating (loss):
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|0.2
|—
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees
|1.3
|43.1
|Adjusted segment operating (loss)
|$
|(11.5
|)
|(12.0
|)
|Reconciliation of Earnings Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Before Income Taxes
|Three Months Ended
|(In millions)
|June 29, 2024
|July 1, 2023
|Earnings before income taxes
|$
|199.8
|128.0
|Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(0.1
|)
|—
|Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|41.4
|41.7
|Inventory step-up from purchase accounting
|—
|1.3
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees
|1.3
|48.0
|Adjustments of indemnification asset
|(0.2
|)
|(0.1
|)
|Adjusted earnings before income taxes
|$
|242.2
|218.9
|Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense
|Three Months Ended
|(In millions)
|June 29, 2024
|July 1, 2023
|Income tax expense
|$
|42.3
|26.8
|Income taxes - adjustments of uncertain tax position
|(0.2
|)
|(0.1
|)
|Income tax effect of adjusting items
|8.6
|16.1
|Adjusted income tax expense
|$
|50.7
|42.8
|Adjusted income tax rate
|20.9
|%
|19.6
|%
公司會增補其簡明綜合財務報表，該報表根據美國公認會計原則 (US GAAP) 編製和呈列，當中包含若干非 GAAP 的財務指標。 根據證券交易委員會規則的要求，上表顯示了公司的非 GAAP 財務指標根據最直接可比較的美國 GAAP 指標調節的結果。 除了可比較的美國 GAAP 指標外，還應考慮上述每項非 GAAP 指標，並且可能無法與其他公司報告的類似名稱的指標進行比較。 公司認為，這些非 GAAP 指標在根據相應的美國 GAAP 指標調節時，可在以下方面幫助其投資者：非 GAAP 收入指標有助於識別增長趨勢，並將收入與過往及未來期間進行比較，非 GAAP 盈利能力指標有助於了解公司業務的長期盈利趨勢，並將其利潤與過往及未來期間進行比較。
公司將若干項目從其非 GAAP 收入指標中剔除，因為這些項目在不同期間可能會有很大差異，並且可能掩蓋潛在的業務趨勢。 從公司非 GAAP 收入指標中剔除的項目包括：外幣交易及折算；在一段時間內較多或較少的運輸日數，以及收購的影響。
公司從其非 GAAP 盈利能力指標中剔除了若干項目，因為這些項目可能不代表公司的核心經營業績，或與其無關。 公司非 GAAP 盈利能力指標中剔除的項目包括：重組、收購和整合相關及其他成本、法律和解、準備金和費用、商譽減值和壽命不確定的無形資產、收購購買會計，包括購買會計存貨增加、補償資產的調整、不確定稅務狀況調整和歐洲稅務重組。
