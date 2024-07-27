On the Water Experiences For All with Boatsetter





ORLANDO, Fla., July 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The summer season is the perfect time for outdoor activities, and one of the most enjoyable ways to make the most of it is by heading out onto the water. If you're looking for a fantastic way to spend your summer days, consider renting a boat with Boatsetter . With thousands of listings in over 700 locations worldwide, Boatsetter offers unparalleled accessibility to unforgettable experiences for everyone.

Seamless Boat Rentals and Charters for Every Occasion

Gone are the days of scouring classifieds or relying on a friend's boat. Boatsetter's user-friendly app streamlines the rental process, making it as simple as booking a hotel room. This summer, ditch the beach towel and:

Cruise at your own pace: Rent a pontoon boat for a relaxing day soaking up the sun with family and friends.

Reel in the excitement: Book a fishing boat fully equipped for an epic adventure on the open water.

Leave the navigation to the pros: Hire a USCG-certified captain and simply enjoy the breathtaking scenery.



Beyond Rentals: Boatsetter's Summer Collection

Boatsetter goes beyond traditional rentals with the launch of their exciting 2024 Summer Collection . This curated series features exclusive and immersive experiences designed to create lasting memories:

Catch salmon in Seattle: Hone your fishing skills amidst the stunning scenery of the Pacific Northwest.

Explore the Dry Tortugas: Embark on an epic day trip to this remote national park, accessible only by boat or seaplane.

Embark on an epic day trip to this remote national park, accessible only by boat or seaplane. Sailgate in style: Witness a celebrity golf tournament from the comfort of a luxurious yacht on Lake Tahoe.



