FORD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ford Motor Company on Behalf of Ford Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ford Motor Company (“Ford” or the “Company”) (NYSE: F) on behalf of Ford stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ford has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 24, 2024, Ford reported second quarter 2024 financial results, falling short of consensus estimates, stating that quality problems with new vehicles led to a surge in warranty costs.

On this news, Ford’s stock price fell $2.51, or 18.4%, to close at $11.16 per share on July 25, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ford shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

