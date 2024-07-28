Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, July 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Arbor Realty Trust (“Arbor Realty” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ABR). Investors who purchased Arbor Realty securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ABR.



Investigation Details

On July 12, 2024, Bloomberg published an article entitled “Arbor Realty Probed by DOJ Over Lending Practices, Loan Book,” reporting that “investigators are inquiring about lending practices and [Arbor Realty]’s claims about the performance of their loan book,” citing sources “who asked not to be named discussing an ongoing investigation.” On this news, Arbor’s stock price fell $2.64 per share, or 17%, to close at $12.89 per share on July 12, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Arbor Realty securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ABR. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

