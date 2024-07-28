CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, July 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (“CenterPoint” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CNP). Investors who purchased CenterPoint securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CNP.



On July 8, 2024, Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 storm. The impact of the storm left roughly 2.2 million CenterPoint customers without power. Six days after the storm, some 270,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area were still without power. At a press conference on July 14, 2024, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that he was demanding an investigation into CenterPoint’s response to Hurricane Beryl. Among other comments, Governor Abbott said that CenterPoint did not have “an adequate number of workers pre-staged” before the storm hit. On this news, CenterPoint’s stock price fell $2.02 per share, or 6.67%, to close at $28.28 per share on July 15, 2024.

