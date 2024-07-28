Results from Anavex Life Sciences Landmark Phase IIb/III Trial of Blarcamesine Presented at Alzheimer's Association Conference

Oral, once daily blarcamesine significantly slowed clinical decline for early Alzheimer's disease patients with good comparative safety profile and no associated neuroimaging adverse events



Clinical benefit of blarcamesine consistently observed for both 30 mg and 50 mg treatment groups

Benefits of blarcamesine on both amyloid-beta and brain volume, two underlying pathological hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease

EMA submission expected in Q4

NEW YORK, July 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome, schizophrenia, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today presented comprehensive results from the Phase IIb/III study showing that blarcamesine (ANAVEX®2-73), once daily orally, significantly slowed clinical decline in people with early Alzheimer's disease (AD). The data were presented by Marwan Noel Sabbagh, MD, Professor of Neurology at Barrow Neurological Institute and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board at the 2024 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC).

Blarcamesine significantly slowed clinical progression by 38.5% and 34.6% at 48 weeks in 50 mg and 30 mg groups vs. placebo, respectively, on the prespecified primary cognitive endpoint ADAS-Cog13. As specified in the March 2024 FDA Guidance for Early AD, a sole cognitive measure can serve as the primary endpoint for early Alzheimer’s trials.1 The protocol was designed with ADAS-Cog13 and ADCS-ADL as co-primary endpoints. The functional co-primary endpoint, ADCS-ADL, was trending positive but did not reach significance at Week 48. A possible explanation is that the ADCS-ADL scale is designed for AD with overt dementia and is less sensitive for early AD.2 The prespecified key secondary composite endpoint CDR-SB, also recommended as an alternative primary endpoint for early AD in the new FDA guidance, is significant at both 30 mg and 50 mg at Week 48. The findings are supported by biomarkers from the A/T/N spectrum, including plasma Aβ42/40-ratio and reduction of brain atrophy. Blarcamesine significantly slowed brain atrophy in key regions of interest, including the whole brain by 37.6%, total grey matter by 63.5%, and lateral ventricles by 25.1%.

“These data are very exciting, particularly in a study that can demonstrate objective slowing of markers of neurodegeneration,” said Dr. Sabbagh. “The advantage of blarcamesine is that it is a small oral molecule that exerts clinical benefits on cognition and neurodegeneration and could be appealing because of its route of administration and good comparative safety profile. The neuroimaging evaluation performed in the Phase IIb/III study demonstrated no neurological tissue damage such as hemorrhage or Amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), as documented with other anti-amyloid targeted therapies. We believe the scalable and convenient features of blarcamesine could reduce crucial barriers within the currently complex healthcare ecosystem for Alzheimer's disease and provide broader access to a diverse population with early Alzheimer's disease.”

Blarcamesine, a small molecule administered orally once daily, demonstrated numerically superior clinical efficacy to approved therapies while also slowing neurodegeneration in early AD patients. Blarcamesine’s safety profile indicates not requiring routine MRI monitoring, and given its differentiated mechanism of action, could represent a novel treatment that could be complementary to the currently approved anti-beta amyloid monoclonal antibody drugs.

Juan Carlos Lopez-Talavera, MD, PhD, Head of Research and Development of Anavex commented: “Anavex's precision medicine approach, tailored to improving autophagy, a key clearance mechanism that removes protein aggregates and misfolded proteins across the Alzheimer's disease continuum and uniquely positions the Company to develop innovative solutions for patients and their families.” He continued: “People living with early Alzheimer's disease have the desire to maintain their sense of self for as long as possible. The study results provide the potential for people with more time to engage in meaningful activities. Full regulatory submission of blarcamesine in Europe (EMA) is expected in Q4 2024.”

For the primary endpoint ADAS-Cog13, blarcamesine is significantly better than placebo for both 50 mg (−2.149; P = 0.021) at 48 weeks and for 30 mg blarcamesine dosage groups (−1.934; P = 0.026) at 48 weeks. The key secondary endpoint CDR-SB was significantly improved vs. placebo in both 50 mg (−0.465; P = 0.045) and 30 mg (−0.502; P = 0.020) assigned dose groups. CGI-I was significantly improved in both 50 mg (−0.314; P = 0.008) and 30 mg (−0.248; P = 0.024) groups.

In the respective safety population, common treatment-emergent adverse events included dizziness, which was transient and mostly mild to moderate in severity, and occurred in 120 participants (35.8%) during titration and in 76 participants (25.2%) during maintenance with blarcamesine and 10 (6.0%) during titration and 9 (5.6%) during maintenance with placebo. These events are manageable by adjusting titration schedule to slower titration and nighttime dosing, as has been positively observed in the blarcamesine compassionate use program.

“Alzheimer’s disease is such a devastating disease that affects tens of millions worldwide. The findings from this and previous studies with blarcamesine in Alzheimer’s disease further strengthen our belief in the potential of addressing the complex pathology in Alzheimer’s disease through an upstream precision medicine compensatory process, autophagy through SIGMAR1 activation,” said Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “We like to thank all the people involved in the study for their invaluable contributions and we look forward to continuing our journey to address the high unmet need for Alzheimer’s disease patients with a potential new convenient orally available treatment option for Alzheimer’s disease.”

The presentation is available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.anavex.com. Data from the blarcamesine Phase IIb/III ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 trial to be published in an upcoming peer-reviewed journal.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, schizophrenia and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), has successfully completed a Phase 2a and a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia, and both a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 study in adult patients and one Phase 2/3 study in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX®2-73 is an orally available drug candidate that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting SIGMAR1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. We believe that ANAVEX®3-71, which targets SIGMAR1 and M1 muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at www.anavex.com. You can also connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

