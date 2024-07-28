"Chengdu's Exclusive Project Shines in Dubai, Setting the Standard for Global Lakeside Living"

Chengdu, July 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab Dubai's silver-white sands on Dubai's Persian Gulf, the Yuerong Jiuzhou project from Rendeful, hosted a press conference themed "World-Class Lakeside Living" and launched a global talent recruitment initiative. Simultaneously, the "Jiuzhou · Yacht" Sky Exhibition Hall, perched on the 113th floor of Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa, is scheduled to open soon.





Yuerong Jiuzhou Sets Sail in Dubai

Embarking from Dubai's Persian Gulf to Chengdu's Xinglong Lake, separated by approximately 5,000 kilometers, these diverse waterfront lifestyles converge, revealing a shared aspiration for life.

Dubai, renowned as a livable global center for economy, finance, trade, tourism, and creativity, boasts rapid development in high-tech and financial sectors alongside superior living conditions, attracting top talents worldwide.

Similarly, Chengdu, propelled by high-tech innovation and celebrated for its rapid growth, entices global talents and investors with its cutting-edge design and facilities, fostering a highly livable environment.

By aligning Dubai and Chengdu, the world and China, "Yuerong Jiuzhou" sets a new standard for superior waterfront living, drawing inspiration from global exploration and embracing a pioneering spirit across eras and regions. This project introduces a fresh concept of lakeside living for a new residential era.

Xinglong Lake, a Sanctuary of Luxury

Yuerong Jiuzhou embraces a picturesque natural setting and rich ecological resources, nestled just 25 meters from Xinglong Lake shores, securing a coveted lakeside position on par with the world's top waterfront properties. Xinglong Lake's crystal-clear waters and verdant surroundings host a harmony of wild waterfowl and wetland vistas. Anchored in Chengdu's Tianfu New Area, Xinglong Lake is not only home to rare ecological resources but also thrives as a hub for scientific and technological innovation. Located in the core of the Tianfu New Area, the Science City represents a pivotal drive in the "Dual-Core Co-Prosperity" strategy, with Yuerong Jiuzhou occupying a frontline lakeside position within this dynamic hub.

In the vision of urban life, people seek immersion in everyday affairs while striving for moments of retreat. Yearning for seclusion amidst the urban buzz yet seamlessly integrated with nature represents the pinnacle of luxury. "Yuerong Jiuzhou," nestled by Xinglong Lake, epitomizes an ecological haven where urban dynamism meets exclusive lakeside living, offering a realm of villa-like residences and a return to the pure essence of nature.

A Choice of Prestige: Embracing Lakeside Living

The recent press conference held in Dubai acted as a window, showcasing the charm of Chengdu's Xinglong Lake. This event reignited discussions about world-class lakeside living, making it a focal point of international attention.

The lakeside residences chosen by global celebrities are a testament to their pursuit and embodiment of an exceptional lifestyle. For instance, Bill Gates' lakeside mansion in Washington not only enjoys spectacular natural scenery but also connects with the pulse of the global high-tech industry, symbolizing the fusion of innovation and wisdom. Michael Jordan's residence on Lake Michigan exemplifies the perfect blend of sports legend and urban sophistication. General Patton's villa on Lake Geneva stands as a dual legacy of history and natural beauty, serving not only as a sanctuary for leisure but also as a significant stage for international conferences and diplomacy.

These waterfront mansions share a common ground in occupying ecological treasures and enjoying the gifts of lakeside scenery. Additionally, they represent intersections of industry, economy, culture, and history, creating a multifaceted living environment. Yuerong Jiuzhou's choice of Xinglong Lake appears more exceptional with its comprehensive advantages, offering a rare blend of natural beauty, cultural resonance, and industrial prosperity. Located in a national-level new area, it functions as a hub of industry, finance, and culture, embodying the next generation's rich creativity without limits.

Voices from global celebrities:

I have visited China at least ten times, and today I encountered a beautiful Chinese mansion in Dubai.

I am amazed by the beauty of Chinese architecture and once again moved by the professional spirit of the Chinese people across various fields.

This mansion belongs to China and is enough to impress the world.

Standalone Assets, Rare Collections

An ancient saying goes, "The wise delight in water, and the benevolent delight in mountains." Xinglong Lake nurtures the entire city and stands tall amidst prosperity, gifted with natural beauty and cultural heritage and giving birth to the exclusive estate of abundance—Yuerong Jiuzhou.

Yuerong Jiuzhou's rare position offers only 4% of its cherished land, marking it as a singular treasure in the world of lakeside living. These $80-million standalone assets by the water set the standard for global lakeside living scenes. Here, lakeside living is not merely a badge of wealth but also leaves an indelible mark on the era.

Crafted by world-renowned architectural designers, the new classical-themed residence reinterprets the epitome of lakeside assets, with each lakeside standalone residence exuding an artistic soul with unique charm.

Designers traveled the globe to create a new classical-themed architectural style, adding more cultural connotations to the living experience. Portuguese limestone, engraved with epoch imprints, blends with classic copper and golden tones, enriching every corner with natural light. The craftsmanship reminiscent of Buckingham Palace creates a prestigious atmosphere upon entering the residence, providing a sense of infinite extension in space and evoking feelings of nobility and pride.

Inspired by Suzhou's Humble Administrator's Garden, Yuerong Jiuzhou builds upon three lakes and one river to form an international Eastern garden art landscape. Natural and artificial materials, such as strange rocks, corridors, and plants, weave together, deeply integrating Eastern traditional aesthetic philosophy with contemporary design vocabulary. Following the landscaping principles of "man creates, nature embellishes," the skillful arrangement of scenery and glimpses through windows resonates with the lake's dynamic beauty, offering expansive courtyards and profound cultural charm. Living here allows one to experience firsthand the grandeur and confidence of the Chinese nation.

Yuerong Jiuzhou amalgamates scarce location resources with luxurious landscape design, offering a delightful experience not only due to the scarcity of the ecological environment but also in its limitless extended hospitality domain. Living here fosters a highly valued circle of social interaction among neighbors and the sharing of similar thoughts and resources, showcasing an elevated lifestyle.

Yuerong Lakeside, gathering talent across the nation, is not just a residence but a masterpiece of this era, carrying the preciousness and opportunities of today while nurturing surprises for future world-class masters and possibilities.