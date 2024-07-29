Roche closes acquisition of LumiraDx’s Point of Care technology to expand access to diagnostic testing in primary care

The acquisition of LumiraDx’s Point of Care technology received all required antitrust and regulatory clearances.

LumiraDx’s transformative Point of Care solution will complement Roche’s diagnostics portfolio across Clinical Chemistry, Immunochemistry, Coagulation and Molecular, and across multiple disease areas.

By integrating LumiraDx, Roche will further its ambition to deliver decentralised solutions that expand global access to testing in primary care settings worldwide.

Basel, 29 July 2024 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the completion of the acquisition of LumiraDx’s Point of Care technology, following the receipt of all required antitrust and regulatory clearances. Roche will now embark on the full integration of the company’s innovative multi-assay point of care platform and the related R&D, operational and commercial sites into its global organisation.

Through this acquisition, Roche complements its diagnostics portfolio with a simple-to-use platform that consolidates a wide range of immunoassay and clinical chemistry tests on a single instrument, with the future potential to expand into molecular testing. The innovative solution will allow Roche to further expand its offering in decentralised patient care, and drive global access to timely and actionable diagnostic results.

“Access to diagnostic testing is critical for the delivery of healthcare worldwide and we are confident that the LumiraDx platform and technology will help us expand the availability of testing, especially in settings such as primary care and low and middle income countries,” said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics.

Veronique Ameye, Chief Executive Officer of LumiraDx, added: “We are absolutely delighted to continue our journey as part of Roche Diagnostics. Being an integral part of the Roche network opens the door to realising the full potential of our Point of Care technology, and to increasing patient access to community-based healthcare around the world. We look forward to writing the next chapter in our shared efforts to deliver even greater impact for patients.”

Roche announced the signing of its agreement to acquire LumiraDx’s Point of Care technology at the end of 2023.

Continued Partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

As part of the acquisition, Roche will continue to partner with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the further expansion of the platform’s molecular diagnostic capabilities through the development of an innovative and rapid point of care molecular tuberculosis test. Today, we are still facing an estimated gap of more than 4 million people worldwide whose tuberculosis remains undiagnosed - and as a consequence, untreated.1 With a lower-cost solution that is ideally suited to providing diagnostics at the point of care in remote settings, this test aims to enable better tuberculosis detection and treatment to achieve global epidemic control targets.

References

[1] World Health Organization (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2022. Accessed 30 May 2024. https://www.who.int/teams/global-tuberculosis-programme/tb-reports/global-tuberculosis-report-2022



