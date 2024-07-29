Transaction in Own Shares

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

29th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:26th July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:3,606
Lowest price per share (pence):670.00
Highest price per share (pence):694.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):688.9762

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON688.97623,606670.00694.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
26 July 2024 08:32:25235670.00XLON00288896496TRLO1
26 July 2024 13:32:379681.00XLON00289053827TRLO1
26 July 2024 13:34:39118687.00XLON00289053886TRLO1
26 July 2024 13:34:3977687.00XLON00289053887TRLO1
26 July 2024 14:34:26175694.00XLON00289056037TRLO1
26 July 2024 14:34:2691694.00XLON00289056038TRLO1
26 July 2024 14:34:2657694.00XLON00289056039TRLO1
26 July 2024 14:39:37246692.00XLON00289056291TRLO1
26 July 2024 14:39:37846692.00XLON00289056293TRLO1
26 July 2024 14:39:3794694.00XLON00289056294TRLO1
26 July 2024 14:39:46247691.00XLON00289056315TRLO1
26 July 2024 14:39:46926690.00XLON00289056317TRLO1
26 July 2024 16:10:57129685.00XLON00289061096TRLO1
26 July 2024 16:13:02346685.00XLON00289061377TRLO1
26 July 2024 16:13:0210685.00XLON00289061378TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970