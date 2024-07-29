29th July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|26th July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|3,606
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|670.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|694.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|688.9762
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|688.9762
|3,606
|670.00
|694.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|26 July 2024 08:32:25
|235
|670.00
|XLON
|00288896496TRLO1
|26 July 2024 13:32:37
|9
|681.00
|XLON
|00289053827TRLO1
|26 July 2024 13:34:39
|118
|687.00
|XLON
|00289053886TRLO1
|26 July 2024 13:34:39
|77
|687.00
|XLON
|00289053887TRLO1
|26 July 2024 14:34:26
|175
|694.00
|XLON
|00289056037TRLO1
|26 July 2024 14:34:26
|91
|694.00
|XLON
|00289056038TRLO1
|26 July 2024 14:34:26
|57
|694.00
|XLON
|00289056039TRLO1
|26 July 2024 14:39:37
|246
|692.00
|XLON
|00289056291TRLO1
|26 July 2024 14:39:37
|846
|692.00
|XLON
|00289056293TRLO1
|26 July 2024 14:39:37
|94
|694.00
|XLON
|00289056294TRLO1
|26 July 2024 14:39:46
|247
|691.00
|XLON
|00289056315TRLO1
|26 July 2024 14:39:46
|926
|690.00
|XLON
|00289056317TRLO1
|26 July 2024 16:10:57
|129
|685.00
|XLON
|00289061096TRLO1
|26 July 2024 16:13:02
|346
|685.00
|XLON
|00289061377TRLO1
|26 July 2024 16:13:02
|10
|685.00
|XLON
|00289061378TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970