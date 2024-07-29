ASM announces completion of share buyback program

Almere, The Netherlands

July 29, 2024, 8:30 a.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that its €150 million share buyback program 2024 has been completed.

On February 27, 2024, ASM announced the authorization of a new share buyback program of up to €150 million. The program started on May 15, 2024, and was completed on July 25, 2024. In total, we repurchased 228,389 shares at an average price of €656.77, under the 2024 program.

This share buyback program was executed by a third party. ASM has the intention to reduce its capital by withdrawing the shares repurchased as part of the 2024 share buyback program, save for such number of treasury shares as maybe necessary to fund ongoing share and option programs for employees and board members. The repurchase program is part of ASM's commitment to use excess cash for the benefit of its shareholders.

Weekly update share buyback

In addition, ASM reports the following transactions for July 22 - 25, 2024, which completed the 2024 share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value July 22, 2024 700 € 657.87 € 460,509 July 23, 2024 150 € 682.41 € 102,361 July 24, 2024 25,500 € 644.09 € 16,424,280 July 25, 2024 26,588 € 603.84 € 16,054,927 Total 52,938 € 624.17 € 33,042,077

For further details including individual transaction information please visit:

www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks .

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.